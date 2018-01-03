Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

Supporters say Trump’s infrastructure proposal could fund ‘Road Belt’ power line

Tim Ellis, KUAC – Fairbanks

President Trump says he’s ready to move ahead this year on his campaign pledge to pass a trillion-dollar program to improve the nation’s infrastructure. That’s motivated officials with a Glennallen-based economic development organization and the electrical co-op that serves the area to dust off an old plan to build a 300-mile-long high-tension power line that would run from the Mat-Su Valley community of Sutton to Tok and Delta Junction.

Porcupine caribou herd numbers highest in monitoring history

Ravenna Koenig, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Fairbanks

“Currently we don’t have any studies specifically looking at what factors are affecting those demographics,” said Jason Caikoski, a wildlife biologist with the Alaska Department of Fish and Game.

Ancient DNA gives glimpse of ancestors of Native Americans

Associated Press

DNA from an infant who died in Alaska some 11,500 years ago is giving scientists the best look yet at the genetics of the ancestors of today’s native peoples of the Americas.

School damaged by suspicious fire will reopen on time

Associated Press

A spokeswoman for the Anchorage School District says an elementary school damaged by a suspicious fire will be ready for children when school resumes next week.

Juneau’s domestic violence shelter opens to all genders

Jacob Resneck, KTOO – Juneau

Juneau’s domestic violence shelter will begin accepting male victims of abuse in the New Year. The shift in policy brings the social care organization that operates it in compliance with federal law.

Alaska reports dip in marijuana tax revenue in latest report

Associated Press

The state of Alaska reported a dip in tax collections from legal marijuana businesses in November.

Scientists study how beavers are changing the Arctic

Robert Hannon, KUAC – Fairbanks

Alaska’s largest rodent is playing a role in transforming the arctic. University of Alaska Fairbanks researcher Ken Tape and his team

have released images showing the affect beavers are having on the tundra above the Arctic Circle.

Togiak NWR manager participates in federal disaster relief in Puerto Rico

Avery Lill, KDLG – Dillingham

Togiak National Wildlife Refuge manager Susanna Henry was a part of the Surge Capacity Force, non-FEMA federal employees sent to Puerto Rico to aid with disaster relief after hurricanes Irma and Maria devastated the territory.

Friends and family remember Judge Roy Madsen

Mitch Borden, KMXT – Kodiak

Judge Roy Madsen passed away earlier this week at his home in Kodiak. The first Alaska Native to become a Superior Court Judge and was a pillar of the community who helped make history throughout his 94 years.

Juneau’s first Year of Kindness ends, but kindness effort will continue

Adelyn Baxter, KTOO – Juneau

Juneau’s Year of Kindness, an initiative that began last January, officially ended Sunday with a celebration at Thunder Mountain High School.