Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018

Trump administration proposes vast increase to offshore oil leasing in Alaska

Elizabeth Harball, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Anchorage

The Trump administration rolled out a proposal today to hold the largest number of offshore oil and gas lease sales nationwide in U.S. history. It could mean more waters off Alaska’s shores are available for oil development than ever before.

Uncertainty in Alaska as Trump administration upends cannabis policy

Zachariah Hughes and Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

The Department of Justice announced that it will rescind an Obama-era decision that helped open the door to commercial cannabis industries in states like Alaska. Now, stakeholders are trying to figure out what comes next.

Alaska state regulators urge caution to investors eyeing cryptocurrencies

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO-Alaska Public Media – Juneau

Cryptocurrencies like bitcoin are drawing interest as investments. State regulators issued a statement advising investors to approach them with caution.

Ambulance, vehicle crash kills 1 in Wasilla

Associated Press

At least one person is dead and others have been injured in a collision between an ambulance and a privately owned vehicle in Wasilla.

Popular new pet trend driving antler theft in Anchorage

Zachariah Hughes, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

Pieces of antlers and horns are sold as a healthy, all-natural chew snack for dogs, but some hunters in states like Alaska say the new market is having unintended consequences as antlers are stolen to meet demand.

Halibut commission might tighten catch limits

Associated Press

Regulators are considering reducing the amount of halibut that fishermen are allowed to catch along the Pacific coast next year.

Patterson siblings inch closer to Olympics with US National wins

Emily Russell, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

The US Cross Country Nationals kicked off on Wednesday at Anchorage’s Kincaid Park. The races are the last chance for many skiers hoping to qualify for the Olympics next month in South Korea and a pair of siblings took home national titles.

Ask a Climatologist: 2017 was hot around the globe, warm in Alaska

Annie Feidt, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Anchorage

Across the globe, 2017 was the second hottest year on record- just behind 2016- according to a European Union monitoring center. Temperatures in Alaska last year were a bit more moderate. 2017 was the 13th warmest year on record.