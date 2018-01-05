Alaska News Nightly: Friday, Jan. 5, 2018

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

With new life under Trump administration, fresh Pebble Mine details released

Now that the Trump administration removed a key roadblock, Pebble is chugging through the bureaucratic process needed to get approval to build its mine. The U.S. Army Corps Engineers on Friday said the Pebble Limited Partnerships’ permit application is complete.

Elizabeth Harball, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Anchorage

Coastal communities react to proposal to open nearly all Alaska offshore waters to drilling

For years, the debate over offshore drilling in Alaska has focused on the Arctic. But this week, the Trump administration proposed opening almost all Alaska waters to oil and gas leasing, from Southeast to the Bering Strait to the Canadian border.

Rachel Waldholz, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Anchorage

Kuskokwim Bay communities seek aid after wind storm

Both Platinum and Quinhagak are applying for aid following a high-speed wind storm that ripped through the communities days before Christmas.

Anna Rose MacArthur, KYUK – Bethel

Study recounts discovery of ‘ancient Beringian’ ancestors of indigenous peoples

University of Alaska Fairbanks archaeology professor Ben Potter and an international team of scientists he worked with has discovered evidence of a previously unknown, ancient people who were among the first to cross over from Asia to Alaska more than 15,000 years ago. The scientists based their findings on analysis of DNA from two infants buried more than 11,000 years ago at a site south of Fairbanks.

Tim Ellis, KUAC – Fairbanks

‘Microbial Worlds’ art exhibit bridges arts, sciences

An art exhibit opens Friday at Alaska Pacific University that draws together work from many disciplines. The show “Microbial Worlds” celebrates microscopic life and seeks to offer a bridge between the arts and sciences.

Robert Hannon, KUAC – Fairbanks

AK: Leaving Alaska on the ferry

Alaska is a big place, but doesn’t have a lot of roads to show for it. It does have the Alaska Marine Highway System though, which many people travel by ferry. Some use it to move to Alaska, and others when it’s time to leave, including Alaska Public Media Correspondent Vikram Patel.

Vikram Patel, Alaska Public Media – M/V Columbia

49 Voices: Frieda Koper in Anchorage

This week we’re hearing from Frieda Koper in Anchorage. Koper owns the Flying Dutchman pastry shop, a family business that’s been around for 36 years.

Dave Waldron, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage