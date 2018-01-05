Alaska’s new pre-trial services

“Chainlink Prison Fence” from Flickr user: Jobs For Felons Hub
People waiting for trial often sit in jail for days or weeks just because they can’t make bail. Starting this month, that system is changing. The state is launching a new effort to reduce the amount of time people spend locked up before they’ve gone to trial. It’s part of SB91, Alaska’s criminal justice reform law. Find out more on the next
Talk of Alaska.
This program is part of Alaska Public Media’s
Solutions Desk. For more information about the state’s criminal justice reforms, click here.
HOST: Anne Hillman
GUESTS:
Geri Fox, Department of Corrections
Nancy Meade, Alaska Court System
Participate:
Call 550-8422 (Anchorage) or 1-800-478-8255 (statewide) during the live broadcast
Post your comment before, during or after the live broadcast (comments may be read on air).
Send email to
talk@alaskapublic.org (comments may be read on air)
LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, January 9, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.
SUBSCRIBE: Get Talk of Alaska updates automatically by email, or podcast.
