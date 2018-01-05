Facts & trends regarding Alaska’s high healthcare costs

On the next Addressing Alaskans, a very dense and well-informed discussion regarding the facts and trends for the high healthcare costs we have here in Alaska. This event features original findings from financial analyst Mark Foster, commentary on those findings from Assistant Professor of Economics Mouhcine Guettabi, followed by questions from the audience.

GUESTS:

Mark Foster , financial analyst

, financial analyst Mouhcine Guettabi, UAA ISER Economics Professor

Moderator:

Cliff Groh, Chair of Alaska Common Ground

RECORDED: Wednesday, November 15, 2017 at 49th State Brewing Company.

