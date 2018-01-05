New developments in the diagnosis and management of allergic disease

On this edition of Line One we discuss the newest information on allergic diseases with Anchorage allergist Jeff Demain, MD. Listeners will gain a better understanding of the basics of asthma, allergy, and eczema and learn of new developments in this field of medicine. Information provided will include a range of topics from simple inexpensive suggestions to prevent eczema to the newest biologic immunotherapy being used to treat very severe asthma.
HOST: Dr. Thad Woodard
GUEST:
- Jeff Demain, MD is board certified in both Pediatrics and Allergy/Immunology and is the Director of the Allergy, Asthma and Immunology Center of Alaska
LINKS:
- Home page of Dr Demain’s office
- Home page of the American College of Allergy, Asthma, and Immunology with links to information on allergic disorders
- Link to a large selections of short videos on a large variety of allergy topics from the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma, and Immunology
