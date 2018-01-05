New developments in the diagnosis and management of allergic disease

On this edition of Line One we discuss the newest information on allergic diseases with Anchorage allergist Jeff Demain, MD. Listeners will gain a better understanding of the basics of asthma, allergy, and eczema and learn of new developments in this field of medicine. Information provided will include a range of topics from simple inexpensive suggestions to prevent eczema to the newest biologic immunotherapy being used to treat very severe asthma.

GUEST:

LINKS:

PARTICIPATE:

Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast (2:00 – 3:00pm)

Send email to lineone@alaskapublic.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air)

before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air) Post your comment or question below (comments may be read on air)

LIVE BROADCAST: Monday, January 8, 2018, at 2:00 p.m. AKDT

REPEAT BROADCAST: Monday, January 8, 2018, at 8:00 p.m. AKDT

DR. WOODARD’S FAVORITE HEALTH AND SCIENCE LINKS:

SUBSCRIBE: Get Line One: Your Health Connection updates automatically by: