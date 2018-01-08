Alaska News Nightly: Monday, Jan. 8, 2018

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

Listen now

King Cove and feds reach deal on controversial road

The city of King Cove says it’s reached a deal with the Trump administration to build a road through the Izembek National Wildlife Refuge.

Zoë Sobel, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Unalaska

State report details potential health impacts of climate change

How will climate change affect health in Alaska? Dangerous travel conditions could cause more accidents, warmer temperatures could spread new diseases and the topsy-turvy weather could worsen mental health. Those are some conclusions from a new state report, released today.

Rachel Waldholz, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Anchorage

Republican lawmaker resigns to focus on gubernatorial campaign Republican gubernatorial hopeful and Wasilla resident Mike Dunleavy is resigning from the state Senate to focus on campaigning.

Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

Alaskan skiers dominate top of podiums at US Nationals

U.S. Cross Country Ski Nationals wrapped up in Anchorage today. Alaskans dominated the top spots on the podium.

Emily Russell, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

Knik 200 begins Southcentral sled dog racing season

The sled dog racing season for 2018 kicked off in Southcentral this past weekend with the Joe Redington Senior Knik 200. This year, the race was not run near Knik, but had to be moved to Willow due to trail conditions.

Phillip Manning, KTNA – Talkeetna

St. Seraphim Church’s parish sends out its slavii stars on Christmas

Eastern Orthodox churches across Alaska celebrated Christmas on Sunday, following the Julian calendar.

Avery Lill, KDLG – Dillingham

Sitka Salmon Share expanding to Midwest

A boat-to-table seafood processor in Sitka is expanding its retail

footprint in the Midwest. Sitka Salmon Shares has just completed a deal to join some other high-end food retailers and manufactures in a renovated mill in downtown Madison, Wisconsin.

Robert Woolsey, KCAW – Sitka

To protest borough’s invocation policy, resident worships the Flying Spaghetti Monster

A Homer man is fighting against the Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly’s already contentious invocation policy in a new way: by worshipping the flying spaghetti monster.

Renee Gross, KBBI – Homer