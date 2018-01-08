Algo Nuevo January 7, 2017

Here’s the Sunday, January 7th, 2017 edition of Algo Nuevo con Dave Luera —Something New with Dave Luera.

If you have questions, comments or music requests for host Dave Luera, send email to algonuevo@alaskapublic.org or post your comment at the bottom of this post.

All tracks played are listed below in the following format:

Song Title
Artist Name
Album Title
CD Label
Duration

————————————

Canela

Santana

Shape Shifter

Starfaith

5:22

 

Te Vas Angel Mio

Bobby Madrid/Christina Perea

Promo

Unknown

3:10

 

Navengando Por La Vida

Vick Nash Revue

Promo

Unknown

3:55

 

Ella No Sabe

Mazz

Que cante El Mundo

Freddie

4:25

 

Le Ensene Mi Corazon

Nikki Lopez

Le ensene Mi Corazon

Promo

3:48

 

Con Solo Tu Mirada

Los Arenales

Promo

TexSound

3:39

 

El Coco Rayado

Los Cruizers

Amazing Tejano Oldies

Maracas Music

5:02

 

Me Contaron Por Ahi

Los Cruizers

Amazing Tejano Oldies

Maracas Music

4:01

 

Veinte Anos

Los Cruizers

Amazing Tejano Oldies

Maracas Music

4:03

 

Me Quede Llorando

Lydia C

Promo

Unknown

3:49

 

Una Noche De Quererte

Jesse Villareal

Promo

Unknown

3:49

 

Ranchera Jam

Lorenzo Antonio

Los 15 Grandes 2017

El Baile Grande

5:24

 

Cafe En Mi Balcon

Sparx

Los 15 Grandes 2017

El Baile Grande

3:07

 

Solamente Tu

Liberty Band

Puro San Anto

TMR

3:21

 

Despacito

Severo Y Grupo Fuego

Promo

SVM Productions

4:34

 

Yo Quiero Bailar

Severo Y Grupo Fuego

Promo

SVM Productions

3:33

 

Oldies Medley

Liberty Band

Tejano Oldies

TMR

8:57

 

Todo Mi Amor

La Dez

Todo Mi Amor

Discos Solcar

3:29

 

La Roncona

Al Hurricane

Feliz Cumpleano

Hurricane

3:40

 

Tres Veces

Nikki Lopez/Ruben Ramos

Pegue Un Grito

Revolution

3:20

 

Antes Que Te Vayas

Marcos Orosco Y Rebelde

Pasion

OroMar

3:41

 

Me Voy

Tejano Highway 281

Promo

Tejano Powerhouse

3:49

 

Aguita De Melon

Tejano Highway 281

Promo

Tejano Powerhouse

4:04

 

La Malaguena

Tortilla Factory

40 Years

Tortilla Records

6:05

 

Nuestra Cancion

Gilbert & Little Joe

Canta Conmigo

Powerhouse

3:21

 

Ay Mi Madre

Rick Fuentes & Brown express

Promo

Revolution

3:30

 

Rancheras Mix

Ramon Ayala

Club Mix

Freddie

18:48

 

Ritmo De Chunga

Los Cruizers

Music to My Heart

Maracas Music

4:29

 

Una Linda Y Hermosa Mujer

Los Cruizers

Music to My Heart

Maracas Music

4:44

 

Robarte Un Beso

Darren Cordova Y Calor

Naci Para Amarte

DMC

3:41

 

Naci Para Amarte

Darren Cordova Y Calor

Naci Para Amarte

DMC

3:39

 

God Bless the Child

Santana/Isley Brothers

Power of Peace

Starfaith

7:10

 

Mercy Mercy Me

Santana/Isley Brothers

Power of Peace

Starfaith

4:04

 

La Carcacha

Selena

Ones

EMI Latin

4:09

 

La Palma

Los Cruizers

Conjunto Blues

Maracas Music

4:31

 

Polka De Valdez

Aaron Trujillo

Los 15 Grandes 2015

El Baile Grande

3:20

 

Bad Boys Power Mix

Mazz

Club Mix

Freddie

14:11

