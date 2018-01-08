Algo Nuevo January 7, 2017

Here’s the Sunday, January 7th, 2017 edition of Algo Nuevo con Dave Luera —Something New with Dave Luera.
Canela
Santana
Shape Shifter
Starfaith
5:22
Te Vas Angel Mio
Bobby Madrid/Christina Perea
Promo
Unknown
3:10
Navengando Por La Vida
Vick Nash Revue
Promo
Unknown
3:55
Ella No Sabe
Mazz
Que cante El Mundo
Freddie
4:25
Le Ensene Mi Corazon
Nikki Lopez
Le ensene Mi Corazon
Promo
3:48
Con Solo Tu Mirada
Los Arenales
Promo
TexSound
3:39
El Coco Rayado
Los Cruizers
Amazing Tejano Oldies
Maracas Music
5:02
Me Contaron Por Ahi
Los Cruizers
Amazing Tejano Oldies
Maracas Music
4:01
Veinte Anos
Los Cruizers
Amazing Tejano Oldies
Maracas Music
4:03
Me Quede Llorando
Lydia C
Promo
Unknown
3:49
Una Noche De Quererte
Jesse Villareal
Promo
Unknown
3:49
Ranchera Jam
Lorenzo Antonio
Los 15 Grandes 2017
El Baile Grande
5:24
Cafe En Mi Balcon
Sparx
Los 15 Grandes 2017
El Baile Grande
3:07
Solamente Tu
Liberty Band
Puro San Anto
TMR
3:21
Despacito
Severo Y Grupo Fuego
Promo
SVM Productions
4:34
Yo Quiero Bailar
Severo Y Grupo Fuego
Promo
SVM Productions
3:33
Oldies Medley
Liberty Band
Tejano Oldies
TMR
8:57
Todo Mi Amor
La Dez
Todo Mi Amor
Discos Solcar
3:29
La Roncona
Al Hurricane
Feliz Cumpleano
Hurricane
3:40
Tres Veces
Nikki Lopez/Ruben Ramos
Pegue Un Grito
Revolution
3:20
Antes Que Te Vayas
Marcos Orosco Y Rebelde
Pasion
OroMar
3:41
Me Voy
Tejano Highway 281
Promo
Tejano Powerhouse
3:49
Aguita De Melon
Tejano Highway 281
Promo
Tejano Powerhouse
4:04
La Malaguena
Tortilla Factory
40 Years
Tortilla Records
6:05
Nuestra Cancion
Gilbert & Little Joe
Canta Conmigo
Powerhouse
3:21
Ay Mi Madre
Rick Fuentes & Brown express
Promo
Revolution
3:30
Rancheras Mix
Ramon Ayala
Club Mix
Freddie
18:48
Ritmo De Chunga
Los Cruizers
Music to My Heart
Maracas Music
4:29
Una Linda Y Hermosa Mujer
Los Cruizers
Music to My Heart
Maracas Music
4:44
Robarte Un Beso
Darren Cordova Y Calor
Naci Para Amarte
DMC
3:41
Naci Para Amarte
Darren Cordova Y Calor
Naci Para Amarte
DMC
3:39
God Bless the Child
Santana/Isley Brothers
Power of Peace
Starfaith
7:10
Mercy Mercy Me
Santana/Isley Brothers
Power of Peace
Starfaith
4:04
La Carcacha
Selena
Ones
EMI Latin
4:09
La Palma
Los Cruizers
Conjunto Blues
Maracas Music
4:31
Polka De Valdez
Aaron Trujillo
Los 15 Grandes 2015
El Baile Grande
3:20
Bad Boys Power Mix
Mazz
Club Mix
Freddie
14:11