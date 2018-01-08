Rock Island Line: January 7, 2018

By -

Here’s the music playlist from Rock Island Line with Steve Grabacki and Marianne Kerr. All tracks played are listed below in the following format:

  • Song Title
  • Artist / Composer
  • CD Title
  • Label
  • Duration

___________________________________

 

Rock Island Line
Little Richard with Fishbone
Folkways: A Vision Shared
Columbia
2:34

City of New Orleans

Arlo Guthrie

The Best of Arlo Guthrie

Warner Brothers

4:32

 

Blowin’ in the Wind

Peter, Paul and Mary

The Best of Peter, Paul and Mary

Warner Brothers

2:56

 

Swing Low Sweet Chariot

Eric Clapton

Timepieces, the Best of Eric Clapton

Polydor

3:28

 

Walk Right In

The Rooftop Singers

Troubidours of the Folk Era Volume Three

Rhino

2:36

 

Turn Turn Turn (To Everything There is a Season)

The Byrds

Time-Life’s Treasury of Folk Music

Time-Life

3:37

 

John Henry

Odetta

Time-Life’s Treasury of Folk Music

Time-Life

2:49

 

Summertime Dream

Gordon Lightfoot

Summertime Dream

Reprise

2:27

 

Four Strong Winds

Ian & Sylvia

Greatest Hits

Vanguard

3:27

 

The Marvelous Toy

Chad Mitchell Trio

The Best of Chad Mitchell Trio

Mercury

2:46

 

Mr. Bojangles

Nitty Gritty Dirt Band

Singer-Songwriters of the ’70s

Rhino

3:38

 

Pack Up Your Sorrows

Richard and Mimi Farina

Greatest Folksingers of the ‘Sixties

Vanguard

2:58

 

Ramblin’ Boy

Tom Paxton

The Very Best of Tom Paxton

Flying Fish

3:17

 

Little Boxes

Malvina Reynolds

Bread and Roses Festival of Acoustic Music

Fantasy

2:43

 

Greenback Dollar

Kingston Trio

Time-Life’s Treasury of Folk Music

Time-Life

2:52

 

Lincoln Park Pirates

Steve Goodman

Somebody Else’s Troubles

Buddha

3:36

 

500 Miles

Peter, Paul and Mary

The Best of Peter, Paul and Mary

Warner Brothers

2:55

 

The Folk Song Army

Tom Lehrer

The Remains of Tom Lehrer, Disc 3

Warner Archives Rhino

2:12

 

Ashokan Farewell

Jay Unger and Molly Mason with Fiddle Fever

Songs of the Civil War

Columbia

4:10

 

SHARE
Previous articleTrump’s offshore drilling plans rattle coastal communities across Alaska
Next articleAlgo Nuevo January 7, 2017
Eric Bork, or you can just call him “Bork” because everybody else does, is the Audio Media Content Producer for KSKA-FM. He produces and edits episodes of Outdoor Explorer, Addressing Alaskans, as well as a few other programs. He also maintains the web posts for those shows and many others on alaskapublic.org. You can sometimes hear him filling in for Morning Edition or find him operating the sound board for any of the live broadcast programs. After escaping the Detroit area when he was 18, Bork made it up to the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, where he earned a degree in Communications/Radio Broadcasting from Northern Michigan University. He spent time managing the college radio station, working for the local NPR affiliate and then in top 40 radio in Michigan before coming to Alaska to work his first few summers. After then moving to Chicago, it only took five years to convince him to move back to Alaska in 2010. When not involved in great radio programming he’s probably riding a bicycle, thinking about riding bicycles, dreaming about bikes, reading a book or planning the next place he’ll travel to. Only two continents left to conquer!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR