Rock Island Line: January 7, 2018

Here’s the music playlist from Rock Island Line with Steve Grabacki and Marianne Kerr. All tracks played are listed below in the following format:
- Song Title
- Artist / Composer
- CD Title
- Label
- Duration
___________________________________
Rock Island Line
Little Richard with Fishbone
Folkways: A Vision Shared
Columbia
2:34
City of New Orleans
Arlo Guthrie
The Best of Arlo Guthrie
Warner Brothers
4:32
Blowin’ in the Wind
Peter, Paul and Mary
The Best of Peter, Paul and Mary
Warner Brothers
2:56
Swing Low Sweet Chariot
Eric Clapton
Timepieces, the Best of Eric Clapton
Polydor
3:28
Walk Right In
The Rooftop Singers
Troubidours of the Folk Era Volume Three
Rhino
2:36
Turn Turn Turn (To Everything There is a Season)
The Byrds
Time-Life’s Treasury of Folk Music
Time-Life
3:37
John Henry
Odetta
Time-Life’s Treasury of Folk Music
Time-Life
2:49
Summertime Dream
Gordon Lightfoot
Summertime Dream
Reprise
2:27
Four Strong Winds
Ian & Sylvia
Greatest Hits
Vanguard
3:27
The Marvelous Toy
Chad Mitchell Trio
The Best of Chad Mitchell Trio
Mercury
2:46
Mr. Bojangles
Nitty Gritty Dirt Band
Singer-Songwriters of the ’70s
Rhino
3:38
Pack Up Your Sorrows
Richard and Mimi Farina
Greatest Folksingers of the ‘Sixties
Vanguard
2:58
Ramblin’ Boy
Tom Paxton
The Very Best of Tom Paxton
Flying Fish
3:17
Little Boxes
Malvina Reynolds
Bread and Roses Festival of Acoustic Music
Fantasy
2:43
Greenback Dollar
Kingston Trio
Time-Life’s Treasury of Folk Music
Time-Life
2:52
Lincoln Park Pirates
Steve Goodman
Somebody Else’s Troubles
Buddha
3:36
500 Miles
Peter, Paul and Mary
The Best of Peter, Paul and Mary
Warner Brothers
2:55
The Folk Song Army
Tom Lehrer
The Remains of Tom Lehrer, Disc 3
Warner Archives Rhino
2:12
Ashokan Farewell
Jay Unger and Molly Mason with Fiddle Fever
Songs of the Civil War
Columbia
4:10