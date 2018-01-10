Vice President Mike Pence to visit missile facilities in Alaska in February

On his way to attend the 2018 Olympic Winter Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea in February, Vice President Mike Pence plans to make a stop in Alaska.

The White House made the announcement on Wednesday, saying that Pence will visit intercontinental ballistic missile facilities on his stopover in the 49th state.

“The Vice President is traveling to the Olympic Games in South Korea to reinforce the strong U.S. presence on the Korean Peninsula and send a clear message of American resolve to the North Korean regime,” Jarrod Agen, the vice president’s Deputy Chief of Staff, said in the announcement.

That’s in addition to showing support for American athletes at the games and the U.S. military members stationed in the region.

Pence’s travel plans were announced the day after North and South Korea sat down to talk for the first time in two years. Those talks resulted in the opening of a military hotline and the North Korean decision to send a delegation of athletes to the upcoming winter Olympics.

Vice President Pence will attend the opening ceremonies at the Olympics on Feb. 9, so his visit to Alaska will likely take place in the days before.