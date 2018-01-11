Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

Four decisions in three weeks: How Trump is transforming Alaska

In just three weeks, there has been a profound shift in the landscape for energy and environment issues in Alaska, with at least four big developments since December 20, largely thanks to the Trump administration.

Elizabeth Harball/Alaska’s Energy Desk – Anchorage

Interview: How fast-moving Trump administration policies for Alaska took shape

For some context on these big policy changes, we’re joined by Alaska Public Media Washington Correspondent Liz Ruskin.

Liz Ruskin/Alaska Public Media – Washington, D.C.

Walker plans to meet House nominees before making pick

Gov. Bill Walker will pick one of three finalists to fill the Alaska House seat for District 40, left vacant by Dean Westlake when he resigned after accusations of harassing female aides.

Andrew Kitchenman/KTOO-Alaska Public Media – Juneau

To invest or not to invest? For Alaska’s Permanent Fund Corp. that is the question

Alaska’s Permanent Fund Corporation invests billions in private companies and risky startups around the world each year. It’s a relatively new and, so far, successful strategy, but how do they pick the next big winner? Tonight, five basic rules of investing at the Permanent Fund.

Rashah McChesney/Alaska’s Energy Desk – Juneau

Alaska Sam’s Club stores to close

All three of the Sam’s Club stores in Alaska are closing this month, as the national big box retail chain shutters dozens of its outlets across the country.

Tim Ellis/KUAC – Fairbanks

Eastern Interior wolf kills to end in spring

The state is preparing for the final season of its largest and longest running predator control program.

Dan Bross/KUAC – Fairbanks

Alaska’s lone, longtime congressman has challenger in Alyse Galvin

Congressman Don Young has a challenger in this year’s midterm elections: At an event this evening in Anchorage , Alyse Galvin announced her bid for Alaska’s single seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Emily Russell/Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

A flurry of private donations for Sitka’s historic cathedral

An historic landmark in the center of downtown Sitka was the subject of fierce debate at the Assembly table two weeks ago over the separation of church and state.

Emily Kwong/KCAW – Sitka