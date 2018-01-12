Alaska’s high healthcare costs, a Storytelling event

We’re going to continue our series on the high healthcare costs in Alaska with an evening of personal stories detailing how Alaskan health care costs have affected lives, businesses, and government. We’ll hear stories that illustrate the personal, economic, and fiscal consequences that our elevated healthcare costs have on all Alaskans.

 

GUESTS:

  • Reed Smith is General Director of Anchorage Opera. He used to perform that job while living full time in Anchorage and now handles those duties from inside and outside of Alaska because high healthcare costs caused him to move back out of the state.
  • Emily Ricci is a Health Care Policy Administrator for the Alaska Department of Administration who shares about finding out she had cancer and her personal campaign to be the best unemployed cancer patient possible.
  • Eric McCallum is President of Arctic Wire Rope & Supply and has learned to make hard choices to keep insurance possible for his employees.
  • Mike Jens sought estimates for radiation treatment to address his wife’s breast cancer. He is a 72-year-old, mostly retired, engineering/construction consultant.
  • Moira Gallagher is the Live.Work.Play. Director for the Anchorage Economic Development Corporation and is learning the hard way how high health costs affect families looking to have children.
  • Erin Freel’s family has health care coverage due to her husband’s military service, and her son has a disease that leads to substantial expenditures for treatment.

Moderator:

  • John Parsi, an Associate at the law firm Davis Wright Tremaine.

HOSTS: 

RECORDED: Wednesday, November 29, 2017 at 49th State Brewing Company.

