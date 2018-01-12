How the U.S. Constitution protects press freedoms, and why

In an era when the work of the news media can be casually labeled as “fake news,” its role as the watchdog of government on behalf of the public is worth reviewing and understanding. In this edition of Justice Alaska on Hometown Alaska, First Amendment attorney John McKay will walk us through legal protections afforded the press under the U.S. Constitution. We’ll look at pivotal U.S. Supreme Court cases that interpret the First Amendment to limit the government’s ability to restrict publication and the ability of public figures to sue for press coverage they dislike.

The 14th Amendment extends those protections to the states. McKay, who has taught media law for more than 30 years, also represents many Alaska news organizations in their quest to inform the public.

Why were the founders so adamant about a free press? Where are the vulnerabilities in this protection as the media landscape changes?

Bring your questions and comments and join us in this important American and Alaska conversation.