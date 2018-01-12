Mind, body, spirit -Yoga for mental and physical health

The connection between mental and physical health is well documented. In his book, ​The Body Keeps the Score, ​Dr. Bessel van der Kolk explores in detail the impact that trauma has on our immune system and our physical being. Anxiety, depression, obesity, heart disease, and diabetes are just a few of the physical and mental health problems that can be impacted by prolonged exposure to stress hormones. Please join Line One co-host Prentiss Pemberton and his guest, ​Margi Clifford, Licensed Professional Counselor (LPC) and experienced yoga teacher, for a discussion about how she combines traditional therapy and the ongoing practice of yoga, to engage the nervous system in order to calm the mind and increase contentment and joy.

HOST: Prentiss Pemberton, LCSW

GUESTS:

Margi Clifford, LPC and experienced yoga teacher

Post your comment or question below (comments may be read on air)

LIVE BROADCAST: Monday, January 15, 2018, at 2:00 p.m. AKDT

REPEAT BROADCAST: Monday, January 15, 2018, at 8:00 p.m. AKDT

