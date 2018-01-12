Murkowski condemns Trump for ‘offensive’ remark

Photo: Carrie Braes

Sen. Lisa Murkowski Friday condemned President Trump for a vulgar term he reportedly used in the White House a day earlier, referring to countries in Africa and elsewhere. Murkowski issued a statement saying what the president said in a disucssion about immigration “is offensive and doesn’t reflect who we are as a country.” She suggested moving quickly to resolve the status of “Dreamers” – undocumented people brought to the U.S. as children – “in a way that truly reflects our values.”

Sen. Dan Sullivan issued a statement prasing the contributions of immigrants. His statement does not mention the remarks of the president.

