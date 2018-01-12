National champion skiers & avalanche forecasting

On the next Outdoor Explorer, we’re excited to have two national champions in cross country skiing. Caitlin and Scott Patterson also happen to be siblings, and totally charming and real. You’re going to love them. Caitlin won all four championship races for women at the recent event at Kincaid park, and Scott won his distance event with a large margin. They did everything to prove themselves for a trip to the Olympics. We’ll also have a discussion about avalanche awareness and forecasting. After an accident in December killed an experienced skier, what do we all need to know?

