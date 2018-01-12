National champion skiers & avalanche forecasting

On the next Outdoor Explorer, we’re excited to have two national champions in cross country skiing. Caitlin and Scott Patterson also happen to be siblings, and totally charming and real. You’re going to love them. Caitlin won all four championship races for women at the recent event at Kincaid park, and Scott won his distance event with a large margin. They did everything to prove themselves for a trip to the Olympics. We’ll also have a discussion about avalanche awareness and forecasting. After an accident in December killed an experienced skier, what do we all need to know?
HOST: Charles Wohlforth
GUESTS:
- Scott Patterson– U.S. Ski Team and APU skier
- Caitlin Patterson– U.S. Ski Team skier
- Aleph Johnston-Bloom, avalanche forecaster with Chugach National Forest Avalanche Info Center
LINKS:
- North American Avalanche Danger Scale
- The Avalanche Problem
- Know Before You Go
- Chugach National Forest Avalanche Information Center
- Alaskan skiers dominate top of the podiums at U.S. Nationals
- Alaska Public Media’s news article about the accident in Hatcher’s Pass this winter
- Starting 2018 off with a brisk dip in the ocean
- How to endure winter
BROADCAST: Thursday, January 18, 2018. 2:00 pm – 3:00 p.m. AKT
REPEAT BROADCAST: Thursday, January 25, 2018. 8:00 – 9:00 p.m. AKT
SUBSCRIBE: Receive Outdoor Explorer automatically every week via: