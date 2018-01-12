Perseverance Theatre presents The Arsonists

“A truly original new piece of theatre”, Jacqueline Goldfinger’s haunting play filled with music, storytelling and discovery, The Arsonists is being presented by Perseverance Theatre at the Sydney Laurence Theatre. Director Art Rotch, along with the two actors from the show, Allison Holdkamp and Aaron Elmore drop by Stage Talk this week to chat about their process of harnessing three talents (acting, singing, playing guitar) into creating their characters. The Arsonists runs January 12 through the 21st.

Art Rotch, Director

Director Allison Holtkamp , “M”, the daughter

, “M”, the daughter Aaron Elmore, “H”, the father

ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Friday, January 12 at 2:45 p.m.

