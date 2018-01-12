The nearly 500-page federal tax bill is now law, but what does it mean to you? Will it
help or hurt your checkbook? When will you see a difference in your paycheck? How
much will it change your tax return next year? And what don’t you know about the new tax laws? Join us as we talk taxes on the next Talk of Alaska.
HOST: Larry Persily
GUESTS:
George Elgee, Juneau tax accountant
Evelyna Kuhr, Anchorage tax accountant
Participate:
Call 550-8422 (Anchorage) or 1-800-478-8255 (statewide) during the live broadcast
Post your comment before, during or after the live broadcast (comments may be read on air).