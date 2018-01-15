Alaska News Nightly: Monday, Jan. 15, 2018

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

Cut off: All roads to Alaska shut due to snow, ice

Officials in the Yukon Territory closed the Klondike Highway and a stretch of the Alaska Highway today due to heavy, blowing snow drifting on a road surface slickened with black ice.

Tim Ellis/KUAC – Fairbanks

Governor to make pick for vacant House seat

Gov. Bill Walker met today with the three nominees for the vacant seat for the Alaska House district that covers the North Slope and Northwest Arctic boroughs. He may make a decision soon on who will fill the position.

Andrew Kitchenman/KTOO-AKPM – Juneau

Murkowski, Sullivan contend with less-Republican Senate

Last year, it was all eyes on Sen. Lisa Murkowski, since she was one of only a handful of Republicans who would sometimes vote with Democrats. But this year is shaping up differently in the Senate, and both Alaska senators will have to contend with new dynamics.

Liz Ruskin/AKPM – Washington, D.C.

Alaska’s first electric bus for public transit ready for Anchorage streets

Alaska’s first electric public transit bus is set to begin carrying passengers in Anchorage starting tomorrow. Among other things, the trial period will test how the bus – and its batteries – fare in cold weather.

Casey Grove/Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

Unprecedented open water, warm weather cause K300 route change

The Kuskokwim 300 Sled Dog Race has taken an unprecedented turn. For the first time, the race will run two laps to its halfway point and back because of warm weather and open water.

Anna Rose MacArthur/KYUK – Bethel

Alaska-to-Argentina bikers into Central America

A group of four military veterans riding motorcycles from Alaska to Argentina has made it through the Darien Gap in Central America.

Dan Bross/KUAC – Fairbanks

Anchorage author chronicles 8-year friendship with Dizzy Gillespie

A new book by Anchorage author David Brown, chronicles an eight-year friendship with Dizzy Gillespie, united people around music and through his spiritual beliefs.

Lori Townsend/Alaska Public Media – Anchorage