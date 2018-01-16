Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

Legislative session kicks of with hope for productivity in House

The second session of the Alaska’s 30th Legislature began today, with the caucus leaders expressing hope that this year will be more productive than 2017.

Andrew Kitchenman/KTOO-Alaska Public Media – Juneau

Three finalists up for consideration to fill vacant Alaska Senate seat

There are now three finalists on the short-list to fill the state Senate seat left vacant by Mike Dunleavy.

Casey Grove/Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

Economist sees big role for U.S. oil, LNG but finds hurdles in Arctic

The Trump administration says it wants to achieve “energy dominance,” and the director of the International Energy Agency says the U.S. is already well on its way when it comes to petroleum.

Liz Ruskin/Alaska Public Media – Washington, D.C.

AK Attorney General asks Congress to open banking for pot businesses

Alaska’s Attorney General has joined a bipartisan group calling on lawmakers to change federal banking rules over handling legal marijuana sales.

Zachariah Hughes/Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

Anchorage jail secretly, accidentally recorded attorney-client conversations

The Alaska Department of Corrections has revealed that it accidentally recorded conversations between lawyers and their jailed clients at Anchorage Correctional Complex.

Casey Grove/Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

Knowles quits National Parks panel, says new administration won’t listen

Former Alaska Gov. Tony Knowles led a mass resignation this week from the advisory board of the National Park System, on which he’s served since 2010.

Liz Ruskin/Alaska Public Media – Washington, D.C.

Petit takes 1st in Copper Basin 300

Alaska’s mushing season has kicked off, and so far two highly competitive races have been won by the same sled-dog driver: Nic Petit.

Zachariah Hughes/Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

Shrimp decline causes concern, restrictions

A popular fishing spot north of Sitka has seen a sharp decline in its shrimp population. And though the Alaska Department of Fish and Game cut the commercial harvest limit last year, subsistence harvesting was not affected until this weekend, when the Alaska Board of Fisheries voted to place some restrictions on subsistence fishing in Hoonah Sound.

Katherine Rose/KCAW – Sitka

Known for Denali winter ascent, Dupre now in for another chilly climb

Minnesota adventurer Lonnie Dupre is back in the far north attempting another unprecedented climb: the first winter ascent of the Yukon Territory’s Mt. Lucania.

Dan Bross/KUAC – Fairbanks

Ask A Climatologist: What’s up with that record January heat in Southeast?

A funnel of warm air blasted Southeast Alaska Sunday, producing temperatures in several communities into the mid-60’s, the warmest day ever recorded in January in Alaska. Brian Brettschneider with our Ask a Climatologist segment says Sunday was remarkably warm across the state but exceptionally warm in Southeast.

Annie Feidt/Alaska’s Energy Desk – Anchorage