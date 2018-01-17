Traveling Music 1-21-18

Traveling Music
Shonti Elder
1-21-18
Music this week: Anchorage Folk Festival, free workshops and performances.
Tonight 8:30 Seamus Eagan Project, www.anchoragefolkfestival.org
Tuesday, Jan. 23, free Tribute to Robert Burns, 6:30 at 907 Alehouse
and Grill, presented by the Irish Cultural Collective
Format:
Song Title
Artist / Composer
CD Title
Label
Duration
Lay Your Money Down
Solas featuring Rhiannon Gidden / Mick McAuley, Seamus Eagan
Shamrock City
www.solasmusic.com
4:26
Erin’s Lovely Home
Karan Casey / Traditional
Ships in the Forest
Compass Records
5:35
A Bottle O’ the Best
Jim and Susie Malcolm / Jack Foley
Spring Will Follow On
Beltane Records
4:22
Hornets
Aiofe O’Donovan / Aiofe O’Donovan
Man in a Neon Coat, Live from Cambridge
Yep Roc Records
3:26
Everything to Hide
Sarah Jarosz / Sarah Jarosz
Undercurrent
Sugar Hill
3:23
Bly’s / The Coming of the Spring (instrumentals)
Rose Flanagan & Laura Byrne / Traditional
Forget Me Not
www.laurabyrne.com
3:14
Michael Conway
Solas / Mick McAuley, Seamus Eagan
Shamrock City
www.solasmusic.com
6:07
Rainbow Midst Life’s Willows
Eli West with Dori Freeman / Traditional
The Both
Elidoes.com
3:17
Stevenson’s
Hannah Rarity / Hannah Rarity music, lyrics Robert Louis Stevenson
Beginnings
www.hannahrarity.com
4:02
The False Lover Won Back
(Jim and) Susie Malcolm / Traditional
Spring Will Follow On
Beltane Records
4:34
Detour Sign
Aiofe O’Donovan / Aiofe O’Donovan
Man in a Neon Coat, Live from Cambridge
Yep Roc Records
4:39
Warlike Lads of Russia
Old Blind Dogs / Traditional
Room With a View
www.oldblinddogs.co.uk
3:22