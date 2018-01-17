Traveling Music 1-21-18

Traveling Music

Shonti Elder

1-21-18

Music this week: Anchorage Folk Festival, free workshops and performances.

Tonight 8:30 Seamus Eagan Project, www.anchoragefolkfestival.org

Tuesday, Jan. 23, free Tribute to Robert Burns, 6:30 at 907 Alehouse

and Grill, presented by the Irish Cultural Collective

Format:

Song Title

Artist / Composer

CD Title

Label

Duration

Lay Your Money Down

Solas featuring Rhiannon Gidden / Mick McAuley, Seamus Eagan

Shamrock City

www.solasmusic.com

4:26

Erin’s Lovely Home

Karan Casey / Traditional

Ships in the Forest

Compass Records

5:35

A Bottle O’ the Best

Jim and Susie Malcolm / Jack Foley

Spring Will Follow On

Beltane Records

4:22

Hornets

Aiofe O’Donovan / Aiofe O’Donovan

Man in a Neon Coat, Live from Cambridge

Yep Roc Records

3:26

Everything to Hide

Sarah Jarosz / Sarah Jarosz

Undercurrent

Sugar Hill

3:23

Bly’s / The Coming of the Spring (instrumentals)

Rose Flanagan & Laura Byrne / Traditional

Forget Me Not

www.laurabyrne.com

3:14

Michael Conway

Solas / Mick McAuley, Seamus Eagan

Shamrock City

www.solasmusic.com

6:07

Rainbow Midst Life’s Willows

Eli West with Dori Freeman / Traditional

The Both

Elidoes.com

3:17

Stevenson’s

Hannah Rarity / Hannah Rarity music, lyrics Robert Louis Stevenson

Beginnings

www.hannahrarity.com

4:02

The False Lover Won Back

(Jim and) Susie Malcolm / Traditional

Spring Will Follow On

Beltane Records

4:34

Detour Sign

Aiofe O’Donovan / Aiofe O’Donovan

Man in a Neon Coat, Live from Cambridge

Yep Roc Records

4:39

Warlike Lads of Russia

Old Blind Dogs / Traditional

Room With a View

www.oldblinddogs.co.uk

3:22