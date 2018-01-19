Causes of Alaska’s high healthcare costs

On this show, we are continuing our month-long series on healthcare by examining the causes for the difference between healthcare costs in the United States, and Alaska’s healthcare costs, which have been shown to be the highest of any state and arguably the highest in the world.

You will hear each of the seven panelists begin the program with a 4-minute introduction, setting out each person’s views on the causes for Alaska’s high healthcare costs. Then they will challenge each other by asking pertinent questions.

GUESTS:

Dr. Alan Gross , orthopedic surgeon

, orthopedic surgeon Dr. Robert (R.J.) Hall , orthopedic surgeon

, orthopedic surgeon Bruce Lamoureux , Senior VP/CEO, Providence Alaska Region

, Senior VP/CEO, Providence Alaska Region Jennifer Meyhoff , Legislative Co-Chair, Alaska Association of Health Underwriters

, Legislative Co-Chair, Alaska Association of Health Underwriters Dr. Stanley Watkins , cardiologist at Alaska Heart and Vascular Institute

, cardiologist at Alaska Heart and Vascular Institute Lori Wing-Heier , Director of the Alaska Division of Insurance

, Director of the Alaska Division of Insurance Charles Wohlforth, author/columnist/broadcaster

Moderator:

Cliff Groh, Chair of Alaska Common Ground

HOSTS:

LINKS:

RECORDED: Wednesday, December 13, 2017 at 49th State Brewing Company.

