Dog parks & an update from Pachamama

We’re talking about dogs on the next Outdoor Explorer. Anchorage has a network of dog parks for different kinds of breeds that have different needs–running free, chasing a frisbee, swimming, and so on. Now there’s a group that wants to build a dog park with play equipment. We also have a guest to talk about dogs and the law, did you know that judges in Alaska can consider a dog’s interests in divorce proceedings?
Later in the show we catch up with our friend Dario Schwoerer, and his family. They’ve endured some tragedy, since we last spoke to them about their TOPtoTOP program, when a storm in Iceland seriously damaged the ship they live on. It’s a harrowing tale to be sure.
HOST: Charles Wohlforth
SEGMENTS:
- Segment 1: “Dog parks”. Patti Higgins, Abbott Loop Community Council dog park committee; Cathy Foerster, dog park user.
- Segment 2: “Dogs and the law”. Michael Haukedalen, animal consultant and lobbyist.
- Segment 3: “On the Trail With His Dogs”. Ishmael Streever, Alaska Teen Media Institute.
- Segment 4: “Setback for world-traveling family’s sailboat expedition”. Dario Schwoerer, TOPtoTOP Expedition
LINKS:
- Whisper Faith Kovach Playground & Fenced Dog Park
- Donate to the Whisper Faith Kovach dog park
- Previous interview on Outdoor Explorer with Dario and his family
- Exceptional Storm crashed their ship, Pachamama
BROADCAST: Thursday, January 25, 2018. 2:00 pm – 3:00 p.m. AKT
REPEAT BROADCAST: Thursday, Febuary 1, 2018. 8:00 – 9:00 p.m. AKT
SUBSCRIBE: Receive Outdoor Explorer automatically every week via: