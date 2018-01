Alaska Gov. Bill Walker gave the State of the State address Thursday night. His main message was that Alaska can control its own destiny if it follows through on policies he’s proposed.

Alaska Public Media and KTOO’s Andrew Kitchenman sat down with Walker on Friday talk about what’s next in the Capitol. Then, Alaska News Nightly host Zachariah Hughes talked to Kitchenman about Walker’s insistence that the Legislature pass a budget in 90 days.

Click the play button below for the interview.

