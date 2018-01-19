Cervical cancer, what you need to know

Each cancer, whether breast cancer, colon cancer, or leukemia, is a different disease with a different cause, a different treatment, and a different prognosis. This week we discuss what you need to know about cervical cancer, perhaps the most preventable of all cancers. Learn why it is preventable, the risk factors, the symptoms, and the treatment options from our guest Dr. Shiloh Small and Abby Struffert from the American Cancer Society.
- Shiloh Small, MD, OBGYN Physician, Anchorage Native Primary Care Clinic
- Abby Struffert, Health Systems Manager, Primary Care Systems West Region & American Cancer Society, Inc
LINKS:
Two short YouTube cervical cancer survivor stories:
- Cervical cancer survivor Kasia about the HPV vaccine
-
Cancer survivor Kara Million on the importance of HPV vaccinations
