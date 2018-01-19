Meet Brianna Gibbs, from Kodiak

By -

This week we meet Brianna Gibbs, 27, who moved to Anchorage from Kodiak.

 

Originally created by Vik Patel, “New Arrivals” is Alaska Public Media’s look at the diverse people who move to Anchorage. Every other Tuesday, we meet a New Arrival from another country, another state, or another part of Alaska. The stories air at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesdays during Morning Edition here on KSKA, Alaska Public Media.

Co-Host and Producer 

Sarah Wilcox is a 4th generation Alaskan who grew up in Valdez, left the state for college and, like so many others, was drawn back by the mysterious pull of Alaska. She joined the New Arrivals team because she is fascinated by the stories of what brings such a variety of people to Anchorage, and she hopes to help capture and share this unique time in history. Sarah spends her days listening to stories in a different context as a medical social worker, and loves to play outside.

 

Co-Host and Producer 

Amanda Dale loves welcoming people, whether they’re arriving to Anchorage, to dinner, or to her line in the supermarket. Her day job is with the Alaska Humanities Forum, working with programs that help Alaskans understand each other better, and feel more connected to this great state.

 

Contact New Arrivals 

If you are new to Anchorage and want to share your story, if you know someone who fits that description, or if you have questions or comments, please email us at: newarrivals@alaskapublic.org.

Subscribe to New Arrivals by Email

SHARE
Previous articleCervical cancer, what you need to know
Next articleCauses of Alaska’s high healthcare costs
Eric Bork, or you can just call him “Bork” because everybody else does, is the Audio Media Content Producer for KSKA-FM. He produces and edits episodes of Outdoor Explorer, Addressing Alaskans, as well as a few other programs. He also maintains the web posts for those shows and many others on alaskapublic.org. You can sometimes hear him filling in for Morning Edition or find him operating the sound board for any of the live broadcast programs. After escaping the Detroit area when he was 18, Bork made it up to the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, where he earned a degree in Communications/Radio Broadcasting from Northern Michigan University. He spent time managing the college radio station, working for the local NPR affiliate and then in top 40 radio in Michigan before coming to Alaska to work his first few summers. After then moving to Chicago, it only took five years to convince him to move back to Alaska in 2010. When not involved in great radio programming he’s probably riding a bicycle, thinking about riding bicycles, dreaming about bikes, reading a book or planning the next place he’ll travel to. Only two continents left to conquer!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR