Traveling Music 1-28-18

Traveling Music

Shonti Elder

1-28-18

Format:

Song Title

Artist / Composer

CD Title

Label

Duration

June App

Pete’s Posse / Traditional, additional words by Pete Sutherland

Down to the Core

www.petespossevt.com

4:03

Magic Hour

Aiofe O’Donovan / Aiofe O’Donovan

Man in a Neon Coat, Live from Cambridge

Yep Roc Records

4:15

Fleeting Like the Days

Cahalen Morrison & Eli West / Cahalen Morrison

The Holy Coming of the Storm

www.cahalenandeli.com

4:54

Comin’ Undone

Sarah Jarosz / Sarah Jarosz

Undercurrent

Sugar Hill

3:01

I’m Tied to Ya’

Rodney Crowell (with Sheryl Crow) / Rodney Crowell , Mchael McGlynn

Close Ties

New West Records

3:59

In the Country of the Iroquois

Pete’s Posse / Pete Sutherland

Down to the Core

www.petespossevt.com

5:07

Redemption Road

Tom Paxton (with Janis Ian) / Tom Paxton, Geoff Bartley

Redemption Road

www.TomPaxton.com

3:45

Echo

Mandolin Orange / Andrew Maslin

Blindfaller

YepRoc Records

3:24

You Asked Me To

Eli West with Dori Freeman / W. Jennings, B. Shaver

The Both

Elidoes.com

3:16

Lost Dog

Sarah Jarosz / Sarah Jarosz

Undercurrent

Sugar Hill

3:39

All That You Ask Me

Solas / Kieran Goss

Another Day

Shanachie Records

5:14

Nothing But Wisdom

Pete’s Posse / Pete Sutherland

Down to the Core

www.petespossevt.com

4:07

Scarecrow’s Dream

Solas / Dan Fogelberg

Another Day

Shanachie Records

4:21