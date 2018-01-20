Traveling Music 1-28-18

Traveling Music
Shonti Elder
1-28-18
Format:
Song Title
Artist / Composer
CD Title
Label
Duration
June App
Pete’s Posse / Traditional, additional words by Pete Sutherland
Down to the Core
www.petespossevt.com
4:03
Magic Hour
Aiofe O’Donovan / Aiofe O’Donovan
Man in a Neon Coat, Live from Cambridge
Yep Roc Records
4:15
Fleeting Like the Days
Cahalen Morrison & Eli West / Cahalen Morrison
The Holy Coming of the Storm
www.cahalenandeli.com
4:54
Comin’ Undone
Sarah Jarosz / Sarah Jarosz
Undercurrent
Sugar Hill
3:01
I’m Tied to Ya’
Rodney Crowell (with Sheryl Crow) / Rodney Crowell , Mchael McGlynn
Close Ties
New West Records
3:59
In the Country of the Iroquois
Pete’s Posse / Pete Sutherland
Down to the Core
www.petespossevt.com
5:07
Redemption Road
Tom Paxton (with Janis Ian) / Tom Paxton, Geoff Bartley
Redemption Road
www.TomPaxton.com
3:45
Echo
Mandolin Orange / Andrew Maslin
Blindfaller
YepRoc Records
3:24
You Asked Me To
Eli West with Dori Freeman / W. Jennings, B. Shaver
The Both
Elidoes.com
3:16
Lost Dog
Sarah Jarosz / Sarah Jarosz
Undercurrent
Sugar Hill
3:39
All That You Ask Me
Solas / Kieran Goss
Another Day
Shanachie Records
5:14
Nothing But Wisdom
Pete’s Posse / Pete Sutherland
Down to the Core
www.petespossevt.com
4:07
Scarecrow’s Dream
Solas / Dan Fogelberg
Another Day
Shanachie Records
4:21