Alaska News Nightly: Monday, Jan. 22, 2017

Zinke signs land trade to allow road for King Cove

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media – Washington D.C.

Alaska’s congressional delegation ticked another item off its decades-old to-do list Monday: Interior Sec. Ryan Zinke signed a land swap agreement to allow a road in the Izembek National Wildlife Refuge for King Cove.

Permanent Fund leader tells lawmakers fund’s value could fall with budget plan

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO – Juneau

The Alaska Permanent Fund has a nearly 50 percent chance of losing value in the next decade, if it’s used to pay for state government as lawmakers have proposed.

Impacts from shutdown on military were set to intensify Monday

Zachariah Hughes, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

The standoff over the weekend threatened furloughs, facility closures and work without pay for service-members at Alaska bases and around the globe.

Governor asks Trump administration for more public meetings on offshore drilling proposal

Elizabeth Harball, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Anchorage

The Department of Interior is aiming to reverse Obama-era offshore drilling policy, which largely blocked oil development in the Beaufort and Chukchi Seas.

Supreme Court says bearded seal still threatened, despite legal battle

Elizabeth Jenkins, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Juneau

The Alaska Oil and Gas Association and the American Petroleum Institute challenged the Endangered Species Act listing decision.

Former Ravn Alaska employees charged with stealing 300-plus computers bound for rural schools

Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

Six former Ravn Alaska employees are charged with stealing hundreds of computers sent by mail to village schools. Federal authorities allege the men took the computers while employed as ramp agents for the air carrier in Anchorage.

Pete Kaiser wins fourth consecutive Kuskokwim 300

Ben Matheson, KYUK – Bethel

Pete Kaiser won his fourth consecutive Kuskokwim 300 title Sunday morning, arriving in Bethel shortly after 9:00 a.m.

Alaskans march for women, call for power to the polls

Emily Russell, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

Marchers said they came out to protest the president’s agenda – even in a state that gave Trump 51% of the vote in 2016.

Board bans spotter planes, holds off on Chinook conservation plans

Emily Kwong, KCAW – Sitka

Following a 4-3 vote, commercial salmon fishermen are now banned from using spotter planes in Southeast waters.

Angoon protests Admiralty Island annexation

Jacob Resneck, KTOO – Juneau

A delegation from Angoon including the city’s mayor is protesting the City and Borough of Juneau’s attempt to annexing parts of Admiralty Island.