Algo Nuevo January 21, 2018

By -

Here’s the Sunday, January 21st, 2018 edition of Algo Nuevo con Dave Luera —Something New with Dave Luera.

If you have questions, comments or music requests for host Dave Luera, send email to algonuevo@alaskapublic.org

All tracks played are listed below in the following format:

Song Title
Artist Name
Album Title
CD Label
Duration

————————————

 

Europa

Santana

The Best of santana

Columbia

5:08

 

Nada Nada

Elida Reyna Y Avante

Al Fin Completa

Freddie

3:39

 

What the World Needs Now Is Love Sweet Love

Santana/Isley Brothers

Power of Peace

Starfaith

5:29

 

Mercy Mercy Me

Santana/Isley Brothers

Power of Peace

Starfaith

4:09

 

Por Te Creo En El Amor

Lydia Castillo

Promo

Gavino Promotions

3:40

 

Te Veo Diferente

Grupo Quemado

Tribute to Joe Carmona

Q Productions

3:23

 

That’s What’s Up

La Sombra

Promo

Unknown

3:38

 

La Vida Traicionera

Los Arenales

Promo

Tex Sound

3:11

 

Despacito

Severo Y Grupo Fuego

Promo

SVM Productions

4:37

 

Carino Nuevo

Los Cruizers

Amazing Tejano Oldies

Maracas Music

4:52

 

Maldito Amor

Los Arenales

Promo

Unknown

4:15

 

Las Morenitas

Los Cruizers

Amazing Tejano Oldies

Maracas Music

4:02

 

Corrido De Samuel Morales

Sangre Joven

Promo

SJ Records

4:27

 

El Coco Rayado

Los Cruizers

Amazing Tejano Oldies

Maracas Music

5:02

 

Veinte Anow

Los Cruizers

Amazing Tejano Oldies

Maracas Music

4:03

 

Que Nadie Sepa

Lazaro Perez Conjunto

Promo

Unknown

3:29

 

Cumbia Caliente Medley

Los Gamblers

Promo

SVM

8:22

 

Tu Palabra

Chelsea Chavez

Sinceramente

Randall

4:03

 

Tengo Miedo

Chelsea Chavez/Steve Chavez

Sinceramente

Randall

3:09

 

Un Mundo Raro

Liberty Band

Puro San Anto

TMR

3:49

 

Mi Unico Carino

Liberty Band

Puro San Anto

TMR

3:29

 

La Del Mono Colorado

Los Cruizers

Music to My Heart

Maracas Music

4:21

 

Mariachi Mix

Michael salgado

Club Mix

Freddie

11:28

 

Mil Besos

Los Cruizers

Music to My Heart

Maracas Music

4:36

 

Mariachi Jam

Lorenzo Antonio

Los 15 Grandes 2017

El Baile Grande

5:24

 

Tocando Puertas

Tortilla Factory

40 Years

Tortilla Records

3:38

 

El Sabor A Miel

Tanya Griego

Los 15 Grandes 2017

El Baile Grande

3:12

 

Pensando En Ti

Rhythm Divine

Los 15 Grandes 2017

El Baile Grande

3:10

 

Chile Verde Rock

Lluvia Negra

Los 15 Grandes 2017

El Baile Grande

3:18

 

Suavecito

August

Legacy

Sound Garden

6:54

 

La Petrita

Ruben Ramos

El Idolo De Tejas

Revolution

4:20

 

Nena

August

Legacy

Sound Garden

6:58

 

Oh Gran Dios

Los Cruizers

Tribute to Laura canales

Maracas Music

5:02

 

Como La Flor

Selena

Exitos Y Recuerdos

EMI Latin

3:03

 

Copa Vacia

Str8 Shot

Otro Targo

Str8 Studio

3:11

 

La Mira

Pete Dominguez Orchestra

Recuerdos

Goldust

3:21

 

Cumbia Mix

Mazz

Club Mix

Freddie

18:28

