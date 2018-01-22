Algo Nuevo January 21, 2018

Here’s the Sunday, January 21st, 2018 edition of Algo Nuevo con Dave Luera —Something New with Dave Luera.
If you have questions, comments or music requests for host Dave Luera, send email to algonuevo@alaskapublic.org or post your comment at the bottom of this post.
All tracks played are listed below in the following format:
Song Title
Artist Name
Album Title
CD Label
Duration
————————————
Europa
Santana
The Best of santana
Columbia
5:08
Nada Nada
Elida Reyna Y Avante
Al Fin Completa
Freddie
3:39
What the World Needs Now Is Love Sweet Love
Santana/Isley Brothers
Power of Peace
Starfaith
5:29
Mercy Mercy Me
Santana/Isley Brothers
Power of Peace
Starfaith
4:09
Por Te Creo En El Amor
Lydia Castillo
Promo
Gavino Promotions
3:40
Te Veo Diferente
Grupo Quemado
Tribute to Joe Carmona
Q Productions
3:23
That’s What’s Up
La Sombra
Promo
Unknown
3:38
La Vida Traicionera
Los Arenales
Promo
Tex Sound
3:11
Despacito
Severo Y Grupo Fuego
Promo
SVM Productions
4:37
Carino Nuevo
Los Cruizers
Amazing Tejano Oldies
Maracas Music
4:52
Maldito Amor
Los Arenales
Promo
Unknown
4:15
Las Morenitas
Los Cruizers
Amazing Tejano Oldies
Maracas Music
4:02
Corrido De Samuel Morales
Sangre Joven
Promo
SJ Records
4:27
El Coco Rayado
Los Cruizers
Amazing Tejano Oldies
Maracas Music
5:02
Veinte Anow
Los Cruizers
Amazing Tejano Oldies
Maracas Music
4:03
Que Nadie Sepa
Lazaro Perez Conjunto
Promo
Unknown
3:29
Cumbia Caliente Medley
Los Gamblers
Promo
SVM
8:22
Tu Palabra
Chelsea Chavez
Sinceramente
Randall
4:03
Tengo Miedo
Chelsea Chavez/Steve Chavez
Sinceramente
Randall
3:09
Un Mundo Raro
Liberty Band
Puro San Anto
TMR
3:49
Mi Unico Carino
Liberty Band
Puro San Anto
TMR
3:29
La Del Mono Colorado
Los Cruizers
Music to My Heart
Maracas Music
4:21
Mariachi Mix
Michael salgado
Club Mix
Freddie
11:28
Mil Besos
Los Cruizers
Music to My Heart
Maracas Music
4:36
Mariachi Jam
Lorenzo Antonio
Los 15 Grandes 2017
El Baile Grande
5:24
Tocando Puertas
Tortilla Factory
40 Years
Tortilla Records
3:38
El Sabor A Miel
Tanya Griego
Los 15 Grandes 2017
El Baile Grande
3:12
Pensando En Ti
Rhythm Divine
Los 15 Grandes 2017
El Baile Grande
3:10
Chile Verde Rock
Lluvia Negra
Los 15 Grandes 2017
El Baile Grande
3:18
Suavecito
August
Legacy
Sound Garden
6:54
La Petrita
Ruben Ramos
El Idolo De Tejas
Revolution
4:20
Nena
August
Legacy
Sound Garden
6:58
Oh Gran Dios
Los Cruizers
Tribute to Laura canales
Maracas Music
5:02
Como La Flor
Selena
Exitos Y Recuerdos
EMI Latin
3:03
Copa Vacia
Str8 Shot
Otro Targo
Str8 Studio
3:11
La Mira
Pete Dominguez Orchestra
Recuerdos
Goldust
3:21
Cumbia Mix
Mazz
Club Mix
Freddie
18:28