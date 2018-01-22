Impacts from shutdown on military were set to intensify Monday

Active duty troops were working without pay over the weekend, owing to the government shutdown which went into effect at midnight eastern time on Friday — and looks likely to be resolved for the time being some time on Monday.

Listen now

Whether service-members ultimately receive back-pay, as happened after the 2013 shutdown, is up to Congress.

Many civilian employees and Defense Department contractors faced unpaid furloughs if the shutdown continued on through Monday.

Over the weekend, some operations were halted as a consequence of the Congressional impasse. Members of Alaska’s National Guard were supposed to be at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson over the weekend for drills. But most of those exercises were canceled, affecting about 4,000 people.