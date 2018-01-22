Midnight Sun Jazz January, 20th 2018

Here’s the Saturday January, 20th 2018 edition of Midnight Sun Jazz, with host Ed Ulman. Playlists for previous shows can be found here.
Every other week Midnight Sun Jazz takes the listener on a musical exploration of the diverse sounds, known fondly, as the music of the Americas or as Dr. Billy Talor puts it, “America’s classical music.” A body of musical styles and improvised performances known as swing, bebop, hard bop, Latin jazz, salsa, jazz-rock fusion, to name a few. Midnight Sun Jazz presents the finest recorded performances by international, national, regional and local improvising musical artists committed to keeping the music of the Americas sounding throughout the world.
All tracks played are listed below in the following format:
Song Title (composer)
Artist Name
Album Title
Duration
————————————
Midnight Sun – Lionel Hampton
Jackie Ryan
Doozy
6:01
Blue Skies
Diana Krall
Turn Up The Quiet
4:39
Shiny Stockings
Count Basie Big Band
April In Paris
5:19
I’ll Be Around
Andy Martin
The Project
5:45
I Love You
George Stone Big Band
The Real Deal
6:47
Better Get It Straight/Straight No Chaser
Carmen McCrae
Carmen Sing Monk
3:26
The Cape Verdean Blues
Horace Silver
The Cape Verdean Blues
5:00
Twilight World
Transit Latin Jazz Ensemble
La Mariposa y el Gato
7:07
Tito Medley
Poncho Sanchez
Ultimate Dance Party 1
7:09
Mood Indigo
Clark Terry
Gentle Duke
7:00
There’s the Rub
Gordon Goodwin’s Big Phat Band
Swingin’ for the Fences
5:46
Shofukan
Snarky Puppy
We Like It Here
6:33
The Leak
Dave Holland Quintet
Critical Mass
5:45
Save the Bones for Henry Jones
Nat King Cole and Johnny Mercer
The Nat “King” Cole Trio
2:40
Rocks in my Bed
Betty Roche
Gentle Duke
4:12
Gee Baby, Ain’t I Good to You
Joe Williams
Presenting Joe Williams and the Thad Jones – Mel Lewis Orchestra
2:53
I Can’t Give You Anything But Love
Sarah Vaughn
The Roulette Years, Vol 1/2
3:11
I Remember Clifford
Art Farmer
The Art Farmer Benny Golson Jazztet
3:13
The Gentle Rain
Toots Thielemans
The Silver Collection
2:54
Nightfall
Rob McConnell and the Boss Brass
Our 25th Year
2:47
Wrap Your Troubles in Dreams
Rob McConnell and Ed Bickert
Mutual Street
4:37
Midnight Sun – Lionel Hampton
Carmen McCrae
Carmen McCrae’s Finest Hour
3:49