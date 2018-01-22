Midnight Sun Jazz January, 20th 2018

Here’s the Saturday January, 20th 2018 edition of Midnight Sun Jazz, with host Ed Ulman. Playlists for previous shows can be found here.

Every other week Midnight Sun Jazz takes the listener on a musical exploration of the diverse sounds, known fondly, as the music of the Americas or as Dr. Billy Talor puts it, “America’s classical music.” A body of musical styles and improvised performances known as swing, bebop, hard bop, Latin jazz, salsa, jazz-rock fusion, to name a few. Midnight Sun Jazz presents the finest recorded performances by international, national, regional and local improvising musical artists committed to keeping the music of the Americas sounding throughout the world.

The show’s opening and closing theme music, “ Midnight Sun”, was composed by jazz vibraphonist and big band leader Lionel Hampton. Original performances of the theme, as performed by a wide variety of artists, are featured each week. Ed Ulman, your host, studied jazz at the Lionel Hampton School of Music in addition to performing, recording, and producing jazz concerts professionally.

All tracks played are listed below in the following format:

Song Title (composer)

Artist Name

Album Title

Duration

Midnight Sun – Lionel Hampton

Jackie Ryan

Doozy

6:01

Blue Skies

Diana Krall

Turn Up The Quiet

4:39

Shiny Stockings

Count Basie Big Band

April In Paris

5:19

I’ll Be Around

Andy Martin

The Project

5:45

I Love You

George Stone Big Band

The Real Deal

6:47

Better Get It Straight/Straight No Chaser

Carmen McCrae

Carmen Sing Monk

3:26

The Cape Verdean Blues

Horace Silver

The Cape Verdean Blues

5:00

Twilight World

Transit Latin Jazz Ensemble

La Mariposa y el Gato

7:07

Tito Medley

Poncho Sanchez

Ultimate Dance Party 1

7:09

Mood Indigo

Clark Terry

Gentle Duke

7:00

There’s the Rub

Gordon Goodwin’s Big Phat Band

Swingin’ for the Fences

5:46

Shofukan

Snarky Puppy

We Like It Here

6:33

The Leak

Dave Holland Quintet

Critical Mass

5:45

Save the Bones for Henry Jones

Nat King Cole and Johnny Mercer

The Nat “King” Cole Trio

2:40

Rocks in my Bed

Betty Roche

Gentle Duke

4:12

Gee Baby, Ain’t I Good to You

Joe Williams

Presenting Joe Williams and the Thad Jones – Mel Lewis Orchestra

2:53

I Can’t Give You Anything But Love

Sarah Vaughn

The Roulette Years, Vol 1/2

3:11

I Remember Clifford

Art Farmer

The Art Farmer Benny Golson Jazztet

3:13

The Gentle Rain

Toots Thielemans

The Silver Collection

2:54

Nightfall

Rob McConnell and the Boss Brass

Our 25th Year

2:47

Wrap Your Troubles in Dreams

Rob McConnell and Ed Bickert

Mutual Street

4:37

Midnight Sun – Lionel Hampton

Carmen McCrae

Carmen McCrae’s Finest Hour

3:49