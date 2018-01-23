Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn
Gulf of Alaska quake prompts alerts, evacuations and review of response
Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage
A 7.9 magnitude earthquake in the Gulf of Alaska early Tuesday prompted emergency alerts from the National Tsunami Warning Center in Palmer, as well as state emergency management officials.
Tsunami warning prompts hundreds of Alaskans to evacuate to higher ground
Rachel Waldholz, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Anchorage
Alaskans across the state woke up to the shaking and an emergency alert buzzing their cell phones, warning them to move away from the coast.
Homer residents evacuate after quake sounds tsunami alarms
Aaron Bolton, KBBI – Homer
Homer residents woke up to tsunami sirens in the early morning hours Tuesday. The National Weather Service Tsunami Warning Center in Palmer issued a tsunami warning for the Gulf of Alaska after an 7.9 magnitude earthquake was recorded about 175 miles southeast of Kodiak City.
Unalakleet remains on boil water notice as search for leak continues
Gabe Colombo, KNOM – Nome
Unalakleet is still on boil water notice as utility workers continue to search for the location of a pipe break that caused the water tank to severely deplete.
Board of Fish meeting wraps up
Emily Kwong, KCAW – Sitka
A handful of regulations for fishing have changed, while others did not pass muster. For Sitka locals, the most contentious vote had to do with the sac roe herring fishery.
Alaska man, boy die when snowmobile crashes into moose
Associated Press
Two people died in a rural Alaska village when their snowmachine struck a moose.
Federal grant to help Tanana chiefs assist communities with contaminated sites
Tim Ellis, KUAC – Fairbanks
The Tanana Chiefs Conference last week was awarded a $150,000 federal grant last week for a program that helps residents clean up and reuse contaminated sites around their communities.
Rescued Cook Inlet beluga calf to remain in captivity
Associated Press
Wildlife officials say a beluga whale calf found stranded on the Cook Inlet mud flats will not be released back into the wild.
Ferry Columbia out for repairs at least one week
Joe Viechnicki, KFSK – Petersburg
If repairs are successful, the Columbia would next head north from Bellingham on Jan. 26 with service to Ketchikan, Wrangell, Petersburg, Juneau, Haines and Skagway.
Ferry Taku has new owners
Leila Kheiry, KRBD – Ketchikan
The Alaska Marine Highway System fleet was reduced by one ship as of Friday morning. Ferry officials signed over the Taku to its new owners during a brief ceremony at ferry system headquarters in Ketchikan.