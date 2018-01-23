Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

Listen now

Gulf of Alaska quake prompts alerts, evacuations and review of response

Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

A 7.9 magnitude earthquake in the Gulf of Alaska early Tuesday prompted emergency alerts from the National Tsunami Warning Center in Palmer, as well as state emergency management officials.

Tsunami warning prompts hundreds of Alaskans to evacuate to higher ground

Rachel Waldholz, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Anchorage

Alaskans across the state woke up to the shaking and an emergency alert buzzing their cell phones, warning them to move away from the coast.

Homer residents evacuate after quake sounds tsunami alarms

Aaron Bolton, KBBI – Homer

Homer residents woke up to tsunami sirens in the early morning hours Tuesday. The National Weather Service Tsunami Warning Center in Palmer issued a tsunami warning for the Gulf of Alaska after an 7.9 magnitude earthquake was recorded about 175 miles southeast of Kodiak City.

Unalakleet remains on boil water notice as search for leak continues

Gabe Colombo, KNOM – Nome

Unalakleet is still on boil water notice as utility workers continue to search for the location of a pipe break that caused the water tank to severely deplete.

Board of Fish meeting wraps up

Emily Kwong, KCAW – Sitka

A handful of regulations for fishing have changed, while others did not pass muster. For Sitka locals, the most contentious vote had to do with the sac roe herring fishery.

Alaska man, boy die when snowmobile crashes into moose

Associated Press

Two people died in a rural Alaska village when their snowmachine struck a moose.

Federal grant to help Tanana chiefs assist communities with contaminated sites

Tim Ellis, KUAC – Fairbanks

The Tanana Chiefs Conference last week was awarded a $150,000 federal grant last week for a program that helps residents clean up and reuse contaminated sites around their communities.

Rescued Cook Inlet beluga calf to remain in captivity

Associated Press

Wildlife officials say a beluga whale calf found stranded on the Cook Inlet mud flats will not be released back into the wild.

Ferry Columbia out for repairs at least one week

Joe Viechnicki, KFSK – Petersburg

If repairs are successful, the Columbia would next head north from Bellingham on Jan. 26 with service to Ketchikan, Wrangell, Petersburg, Juneau, Haines and Skagway.

Ferry Taku has new owners

Leila Kheiry, KRBD – Ketchikan

The Alaska Marine Highway System fleet was reduced by one ship as of Friday morning. Ferry officials signed over the Taku to its new owners during a brief ceremony at ferry system headquarters in Ketchikan.