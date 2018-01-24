Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2017

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

Governor Walker considers other candidates for District 40

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO – Juneau

Governor Bill Walker faced a deadline today to pick a state representative for District 40, which covers North Slope and Northwest Arctic boroughs. Walker hadn’t announced a decision by our deadline.

Southeast Alaska agree on need for plan, differ on components

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO – Juneau

Lawmakers in Southeast Alaska are concerned about the possibility the Legislature could draw money from Alaska Permanent Fund earnings without a plan for the future.

Some Alaskans got tsunami alerts, but GCI’s emergency alert upgrades ongoing

Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

The magnitude 7.9 earthquake early yesterday morning in the Gulf of Alaska prompted emergency tsunami alerts that popped up on thousands of Alaskans’ cell phones.

Head of Gasline Corporation says Trump is helping push project forward

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

President Trump is credited with helping advance Alaska’s long sought gas pipeline project. Alaska Gasline Development Corporation president Keith Meyer told the Fairbanks Chamber of Commerce yesterday that Trump administration goals dovetail with selling North Slope gas to Asia.

Alaska marijuana board gets more industry-friendly chair

Jacob Resneck, KTOO – Juneau

Mark Springer of Bethel has been elevated to chairman by his peers on the Alaska Marijuana Control Board. The state’s pot industry had criticized his predecessor as a “prohibitionist.”

23-car pileup clogs Johansen Expressway for three hours

Tim Ellis, KUAC – Fairbanks

A 23-car pileup closed a slippery stretch of the Johansen Expressway for nearly three hours Tuesday afternoon.

New Fairbanks Costco might be built in vacant Sam’s Club building

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

Costco may move into a Fairbanks building being vacated by Sam’s Club.

Anchorage snowboarders Mancari, Stassel named to Olympic team

Emily Russell, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

The U.S Ski Team announced this week that snowboarders Rosie Mancari and Ryan Stassel will represent the United States in PyeongChang, South Korea in February.

With two Juneau judges retiring, court system seeks change to relieve bottleneck

Matt Miller, KTOO – Juneau

Juneau District Court Judge Thomas Nave and Juneau Superior Court Judge Louis Menendez are both retiring on June 29.

New rules force distilleries to stop serving cocktails in a conventional manner

Abbey Collins, KHNS – Haines

Alaska’s distilleries are bracing for a shift that will bring big changes to tasting rooms. On Tuesday, the Alcoholic Beverage Control Board adopted new regulations banning distilleries from serving cocktails – at least in the traditional sense.