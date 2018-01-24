New Fairbanks Costco might be built in vacant Sam’s Club building

Costco may move into a Fairbanks building being vacated by Sam’s Club. Fairbanks North Star Borough officials announced Monday that senior Costco representatives have entered into an agreement with the borough to occupy the 161,000-square-foot warehouse store building off College Road.

Listen now

A borough news release says the Costco reps met with Borough Mayor Karl Kassel and other local officials last week, and toured the big box store.

The news release emphasizes that officials with Seattle-based Costco, quote, “are in the early stages of evaluating the property but are optimistic about moving ahead quickly”.

Sam’s Club is scheduled to close its Alaska stores Friday as part of nationwide restructuring.