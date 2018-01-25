Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, Jan. 25, 2017

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

Listen now

Walker appoints Kotzebue resident John Lincoln to vacant House District 40

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO – Juneau

Lincoln is the vice president responsible for managing lands for NANA Regional Corp.

Alaska lawmakers release draft harassment policy

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO – Juneau

Lawmakers have released a draft policy that would revise how the Legislature handles sexual and other workplace harassment.

Chefornak bands together to combat climate change

Christine Trudeau, KYUK – Bethel

This is not the first time this village has faced the threat of erosion and flooding, but relocating won’t be as easy as it was last time.

Former Skagway tribal employee sentenced for embezzling $300,000 from tribe

Berett Wilber, KHNS – Haines

A woman who embezzled over $300,000 from the Skagway Traditional Council was sentenced to serve 18 months in prison.

Lawmaker could thwart Alaska smoking ban proposal again

Associated Press

A proposal to ban smoking in bars and restaurants across Alaska has wide support in the Alaska Legislature, but the bill’s fate will again be decided by a single lawmaker.

Chinook action plan a ‘question mark’ for conservation and economics

Robert Woolsey, KCAW – Sitka

There will be a lot less fishing for king salmon in Southeast in the coming season, after the Alaska Board of Fisheries took dramatic steps to protect dwindling chinook returns to the region’s major river systems.

Amid controversy, Skagway Assembly passes final lease understanding with White Pass

Berett Wilber, KHNS – Haines

After months of work, the Skagway Assembly passed a final memorandum of understanding last week with White Pass Yukon Route Railroad, setting the stage for a new lease to extend the company’s control of the city’s waterfront.

Ask a Climatologist: 2017 ranks among the top three warmest years on record

Annie Feidt, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Anchorage

Globally, 2017 was extremely warm. Late last week, NASA announced it was the second warmest year on record, right after 2016. Using slightly different methods, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration declared 2017 the third warmest year on record.