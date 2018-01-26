Alaska’s high healthcare cost, Solutions & improvements

This week we present the fourth of our month-long series on Alaska’s high healthcare costs by discussing what we can do about it. This session will explore possible fixes to our situation such as transparency in pricing, medical travel and more.

 

GUESTS:

  • Sen. Cathy Giessel, R.-Anchorage, and Advanced Nurse Practitioner
  • Dr. Jeremy Gitomer, nephrologist and co-founder of Alaska Innovative Medicine
  • Dr. Graham (Alec) Glass, neurologist and former President of Alaska State Medical Association
  • Sandra Heffern, CEO of Effective Health Design, organizer of AK Comprehensive Healthcare Blueprint, and lobbyist who has worked for the health care industry
  • Dr. Melissa Shein, primary care physician at Alaska Native Medical Center
  • Dr. Anne Zink, Medical Director, Mat-Su Emergency Physicians, and former President of the Alaska Chapter of the American College of Emergency Physicians

BROADCAST: Tuesday, January 30, 2018 at 2:00p.m.

RECORDED: Wednesday, January 10, 2018 at 49th State Brewing Company.

Addressing Alaskans features local lectures and forums recorded at public events taking place in Southcentral Alaska. A variety of local organizations host speakers addressing topics that matter to Alaskans. To let us know about an upcoming community event that you would like to hear on Addressing Alaskans, please Contact Us with details.

