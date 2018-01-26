Alaska’s high healthcare cost, Solutions & improvements

This week we present the fourth of our month-long series on Alaska’s high healthcare costs by discussing what we can do about it. This session will explore possible fixes to our situation such as transparency in pricing, medical travel and more.

GUESTS:

Sen. Cathy Giessel , R.-Anchorage, and Advanced Nurse Practitioner

Dr. Jeremy Gitomer , nephrologist and co-founder of Alaska Innovative Medicine

Dr. Graham (Alec) Glass , neurologist and former President of Alaska State Medical Association

Sandra Heffern , CEO of Effective Health Design, organizer of AK Comprehensive Healthcare Blueprint, and lobbyist who has worked for the health care industry

Dr. Melissa Shein , primary care physician at Alaska Native Medical Center

Dr. Anne Zink, Medical Director, Mat-Su Emergency Physicians, and former President of the Alaska Chapter of the American College of Emergency Physicians

Moderator:

Dr. Thad Woodard, pediatrician and host of , pediatrician and host of “Line One—Your Health Connection”

HOSTS:

LINKS:

BROADCAST: Tuesday, January 30, 2018 at 2:00p.m.

RECORDED: Wednesday, January 10, 2018 at 49th State Brewing Company.

