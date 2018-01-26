Alaska News Nightly: Friday, Jan. 26, 2018

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

EPA head reverses course on Pebble, saying it may pose ‘unacceptable’ risk

Elizabeth Harball, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Anchorage

EPA administrator Scott Pruitt said the agency is suspending its effort to reverse an Obama-era proposal to put restrictions on the mine.

Aniak and Bethel residents weigh in on Donlin proposal

Teresa Cotsirilos, KYUK – Bethel

State regulators meet with the public in Anchorage tonight about the permits for the proposed Donlin Gold Mine. The Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation has released two draft permits that tackle one of the mine’s thorniest issues: how the company plans to dispose of chemicals like arsenic next to a river, important to subsistence fishermen.

Delegation to Zinke: Thanks, but no thanks, for huge leasing plan

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media – Washington D.C.

The congressional delegation has asked Interior Sec. Ryan Zinke to exclude all but three areas from his plan for oil and gas leasing off Alaska’s shores.

Republican candidates for governor meet in Juneau

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO – Juneau

The four candidates talked about party loyalty, sexual harassment and federal overreach on Friday.

What worked and didn’t work in the tsunami alert system

Aaron Bolton, KBBI – Homer

When a powerful 7.9 magnitude earthquake in the Gulf of Alaska hit early Tuesday morning, it sent a host of people and systems into motion. Tsunami sirens were blaring and Emergency Alert System, or EAS, messages were broadcasting over radio and TV stations. But there were parts of the EAS that failed. Local, state and federal officials are now working to sort out those kinks.

State sinks abandoned F/V Akutan after disastrous season

Zoe Sobel, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Unalaska

The state of Alaska took custody of the custom processor in mid-January. It was scuttled Thursday, but it is unclear how the state funded disposal of the vessel.

AK: Mysterious pink pond prompts a question and a quest

Matt Miller, KTOO – Juneau

A hydrologist’s marker dye is unlikely, but there are a variety of biological processes that could be responsible for discoloration of the pond that’s located about 4 miles down the Herbert Glacier trail.

49 Voices: Gail and Daniel Jones of Willow

Wesley Early, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

This week we’re hearing from Gail and Daniel Jones from Willow. Gail grew up in Anchorage while Daniel is originally from California. The couple owns and operates Jonesers Alaskan Valley Nectar.