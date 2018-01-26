Women’s athletic events

The next Outdoor Explorer focuses on women, and specifically events for women athletes. The Alaska Ski for Women is coming up soon, and after that the Gold Nugget Triathlon, and there are others too. We’ll be talking with competitors and organizers to find out what these events are like, how they feel different from co-ed races, and why it is important to have events specifically for women. We’ll have our next training calendar and other segments, too.

HOST: Charles Wohlforth



SEGMENTS:

BROADCAST: Thursday, February 1, 2018. 2:00 pm – 3:00 p.m. AKT

REPEAT BROADCAST: Thursday, February 8, 2018. 8:00 – 9:00 p.m. AKT

