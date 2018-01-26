Women’s athletic events

The next Outdoor Explorer focuses on women, and specifically events for women athletes. The Alaska Ski for Women is coming up soon, and after that the Gold Nugget Triathlon, and there are others too. We’ll be talking with competitors and organizers to find out what these events are like, how they feel different from co-ed races, and why it is important to have events specifically for women. We’ll have our next training calendar and other segments, too.
HOST: Charles Wohlforth
SEGMENTS:
- Segment 1: “Ski for women”. Jenny Di Grappa, race director, Ski For Women; Diane Barnett, participant.
- Segment 2: “Hunting soon after motherhood”. Erin Whitney Witmer at a Trail Tales event.
- Segment 3: “Gold Nugget Triathlon”. Shannon Donley, 8-time champion and Board of Directors for Gold Nugget Triathlon.
- Segment 4: “Training Calendar Part 3”. Lisa Keller, Multi-sport Training of Alaska
- Segment 5: “Steller’s February Freeze-Up run”. Leigh-Ann Bonney, Steller Secondary School teacher.
LINKS:
- Alaska Ski for Women
- Alaska Trails homepage
- Women’s Gold Nugget Triathlon
- Multisport Training of Alaska
- Sign up for the Steller February Freeze Up run!
- February Freeze Up details on Facebook
BROADCAST: Thursday, February 1, 2018. 2:00 pm – 3:00 p.m. AKT
REPEAT BROADCAST: Thursday, February 8, 2018. 8:00 – 9:00 p.m. AKT
SUBSCRIBE: Receive Outdoor Explorer automatically every week via:
For more episodes go to OUTDOOREXPLORER.ORG