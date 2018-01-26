US to send 10 Alaskan cross-country skiers to 2018 Winter Olympics

The U.S. Ski Team is taking ten Alaskan cross-country skiers to the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea in February. Four skiers had pre-qualified for the Olympics –Kikkan Randall, Sadie and Erik Bjornsen and Rosie Brennan.

The rest of the team was announced Friday morning. Making their Olympic debut are Reese and Logan Hanneman from Fairbanks, Anchorage skiers Tyler Kornfield and Caitlin and Scott Patterson and Minnesota native turned Anchorage skier Rosie Frankowski.

Caitlin and Scott Patterson had made their Olympic dream a near reality after their wins last month at U.S. Cross Country Nationals in Anchorage. Still, Caitlin said the announcement came as a shock.

“Right now the news is still sinking in and it’s hard to put to words what I feel, but I’m definitely looking forward to representing my country on the trails of Korea,” Caitlin Patterson said.

While their parents likely won’t be able to make the trip to PyeongChang, Caitlin’s brother Scott said he’s thrilled to have made the team with his sister.

“It is an honor to be selected for the U.S. Olympic team along with my sister and a strong contingent from Alaska,” Scott Patterson said. “I am looking forward to putting my best foot forward on the biggest stage available for cross-country skiing.”

Altogether, Alaska is sending three sets of siblings to the games — Erik and Sadie Bjornsen, Caitlin and Scott Patterson and Logan and Reese Hanneman.

Reese called the announcement an unimaginable dream that he couldn’t really put into words. He did say, though, that he and his brother, “are stoked to represent Fairbanks, Alaska and the United States on the world’s biggest stage!”

All ten Olympic athletes from Alaska ski professionally for Alaska Pacific University. Another skier from APU, Jessica Yeaton, will ski for Australia’s cross-country ski team at the Olympics.

The 2018 Winter Olympics kick off in South Korea on Friday, February 9th.