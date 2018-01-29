Alaska News Nightly: Monday, Jan. 29, 2018

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

Number of House members calling for Fansler resignation grows

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO – Juneau

The House majority caucus meets Monday evening and could remove representative, accused of assault, from the caucus and his committee assignments.

Following assault allegations, House Majority Coalition calls for Rep. Zach Fansler to resign

Teresa Cotsirilos, KYUK – Bethel

The leader of the Alaska House Majority Coalition, Rep. Bryce Edgmon, is asking House District 38 Rep. Zach Fansler to resign following accusations of assault.

Tsunami warning: what’s important, and what’s crucial

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media – Washington D.C.

The Trump administration has proposed significant cuts to the tsunami warning system. That includes all funding for dozens of sophisticated data buoys. Tsunami experts worry about this but are even more concerned about proposed cuts to something a whole lot more basic.

Higher oil prices help, but don’t solve the state’s budget problem

Rashah McChesney, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Juneau

Lawmakers could spend one more year relying on savings, or tap into the Permanent Fund to cover multi-billion budget deficit.

State leads new efforts to restore Roadless Rule exemption

Elizabeth Jenkins, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Juneau

There have been numerous attempts recently to sidestep U.S. Forest Service management of the Tongass National Forest.

As speculation continues, Sitka finds wealth in water rights

Robert Woolsey, KCAW – Sitka

Although Sitka’s dreams of selling bulk water on the world market haven’t amounted to anything, the community has made quite a bit of cash not selling water.

With Alaska roots and appreciation, Portugal. The Man wins Grammy

Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

Alaska-grown band Portugal. The Man won a Grammy for best pop duo or group performance with their catchy song “Feel It Still” at the Recording Academy’s 60th annual awards show on Sunday.