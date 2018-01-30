Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

Fansler hasn’t responded to House leaders’ resignation request

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO – Juneau

Speaker Bryce Edgmon, a Dillingham Democrat, said in a press availability Tuesday morning that the caucus is giving Rep. Zach Fansler time.

Murkowski, Sullivan split on abortion vote in U.S. Senate

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media – Washington D.C.

The U.S. Senate on Monday rejected a bill to ban most abortions after 20 weeks of pregnancy. U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski was one of only two Republicans to vote “no” on the procedural motion.

Support and concern as Ambler Road comment period draws to a close

Ravenna Koenig, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Fairbanks

It’s a big road in a state with not that many of them. Proponents say it will enable growth of the mining industry, and create jobs. Detractors worry about impacts to subsistence.

Fairbanks gunman arrested following double school shutdown

Tim Ellis, KUAC – Fairbanks

Two Fairbanks schools were put on lock down this morning after a man was reportedly walking around a subdivision wearing camouflage and carrying a gun. He was arrested by police early this afternoon. Police patrolled the area for about two hours trying to find him.

Bad timing: Power outage hit Earthquake Center before 7.9 shaker

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media – Washington D.C.

The tsunami warning that rattled Alaskans last week exposed weak spots in the disaster safety net. A fluke caused the Alaska Earthquake Center to go dark for an hour.

Walker asks Interior to slow down on opening more coastal water to oil development

Rashah McChesney, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Juneau

Alaska Gov. Bill Walker is asking the federal government to cut back on its plan to open more of the state’s coastal waters to oil development.

As Unalaska recall draws closer, no proof backing Kelty allegations

Zoe Sobel, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Unalaska

Unalaska’s mayor will face a recall election in March. Frank Kelty has been accused of backroom dealings regarding the city dock — accusations he has repeatedly denied.

Winter rain is compromising baby muskoxen in western Alaska

Jennifer Pemberton, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Juneau

A new paper shows how warmer ocean temperatures are impacting animals on land in addition to those that depend on sea ice.

Celestial trifecta will greet Alaska with ‘super blue blood moon’

Tripp Crouse, KTOO – Juneau

Early-rising Alaskans and night owls will be treated Wednesday morning to a celestial trifecta: a super blue blood moon, the first in about 150 years.