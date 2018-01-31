Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

Listen now

Enviros sue over King Cove road

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media – Washington D.C.

That was fast. Conservation groups filed a lawsuit to thwart the King Cove land exchange Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke announced last week. The swap is intended to allow through part of the Izembek National Wildlife Refuge to Cold Bay.

Sen. Wilson disciplined for retaliating against aide in press conference

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO – Juneau

Senate leaders disciplined Wasilla Republican Senator David Wilson today, over an incident in which he retaliated against a female legislative aide.

Alaska House boots Eastman from ethics panel

Associated Press

The Alaska House has booted one of its members from the legislative ethics committee.

Y-K Delta Democrats discuss Fansler’s potential replacement

Teresa Cotsirilos, KYUK – Bethel

Representative Zach Fansler refuses to resign from the House, but his constituents are already planning to replace him.

Lincoln sworn in as newest Alaska House member

Associated Press

The newest member of the Alaska Legislature has been sworn in.

Who released the bulk of greenhouse gases into Alaska’s air?

Elizabeth Jenkins, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Juneau

DEC commissioner Larry Hartig said in a press release Tuesday that the findings weren’t “unexpected.”

Shishmaref hunters adapt to changing climate

Zachariah Hughes, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

As the climate changes, subsistence hunters in Alaska are changing with it. With warm temperatures this winter, sea ice is forming exceptionally slowly in the Arctic and Bering Strait regions. But hunters in Shishmaref are finding ways to adapt.

Fairbanks shooter in custody following lengthy manhunt

Tim Ellis, KUAC – Fairbanks

A man who allegedly shot one person and fired on another Tuesday in Fairbanks is in custody.

No proof required for Alaska recall elections

Zoe Sobel, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Unalaska

Currently, state law dictates city clerks evaluate recall petitions, but they do not have to prove the charges actually occurred. This means elected officials can be recalled simply because the voters don’t like them.

Winning big on game show carries big price tag for Bethel resident

Anna Rose MacArthur, KYUK – Bethel

If you are from rural Alaska, winning on the television game show “The Price is Right” carries a price tag they don’t tell you about on the show, as a Bethel resident recently learned when she won big on the program.

Alaska Native language experts urge the state to declare a “linguistic emergency”

Christine Trudeau, KYUK – Bethel

Native language experts are urging the state to declare a “linguistic emergency,” and work with tribes to open a discussion about the endangerment of indigenous languages.