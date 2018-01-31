Traveling Music 2-4-18

Traveling Music

Shonti Elder

2-4-18

Format:

Song Title

Artist / Composer

CD Title

Label

Duration

We’ll Never Be This Young Again

Bob Gibson / Shel Silverstein

Makin’ a Mess: Bob Gibson Sings Shel Silverstein

Asylum Records

3:30

Ship Out on the Sea

Be Good Tanyas / Frazey Ford

Chinatown

Nettwerk

4:13

Music To Me

Doug Geeting / Bill Staines

Between Flights

Redbird’s Wing Studio

3:07

Simple Gifts (Lord of the Dance) / Down the Mountain (instrumentals)

Mark Geisler / traditional, Sheila Stone

Gypsies Under the Moon

I AM Unlimited

4:31

Max

Annie Gallup / Annie Gallup

Backbone

1-800-Prime CD

2:10

La Brunette Est La / Les Quatres Fers En L’Air

La Bottine Souriante / Traditional

Je Voudrais Changer D’Chapeau

Rounder

4:17

Killed By a Coconut

Bob Gibson / Shel Silverstein

Makin’ a Mess: Bob Gibson Sings Shel Silverstein

Asylum Records

5:26

Dogsong 2

Be Good Tanyas / Samantha Parton

Chinatown

Nettwerk

5:08

The Cloone Reel / The Western Lasses (instrumentals)

(for the Monteverde Toad)

Dana Lyn and Kyle Sanna / Traditional

The Great Arc

danalynkylesanna.com

4:06

Camera

Annie Gallup / Annie Gallup

Backbone

1-800-Prime CD

5:09

Black Sheep Boy

Doug Geeting / Tim Hardin

Between Flights

Redbird’s Wing Studio

2:10

Horses

Be Good Tanyas / Samantha Parton

Chinatown

Nettwerk

3:59

Fancy Ladies

Bob Gibson / Shel Silverstein

Makin’ a Mess: Bob Gibson Sings Shel Silverstein

Asylum Records

3:00

Words

Annie Gallup / Annie Gallup

Backbone

1-800-Prime CD

4:11

