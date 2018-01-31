Traveling Music 2-4-18

Traveling Music
Shonti Elder
2-4-18
Format:
Song Title
Artist / Composer
CD Title
Label
Duration
We’ll Never Be This Young Again
Bob Gibson / Shel Silverstein
Makin’ a Mess: Bob Gibson Sings Shel Silverstein
Asylum Records
3:30
Ship Out on the Sea
Be Good Tanyas / Frazey Ford
Chinatown
Nettwerk
4:13
Music To Me
Doug Geeting / Bill Staines
Between Flights
Redbird’s Wing Studio
3:07
Simple Gifts (Lord of the Dance) / Down the Mountain (instrumentals)
Mark Geisler / traditional, Sheila Stone
Gypsies Under the Moon
I AM Unlimited
4:31
Max
Annie Gallup / Annie Gallup
Backbone
1-800-Prime CD
2:10
La Brunette Est La / Les Quatres Fers En L’Air
La Bottine Souriante / Traditional
Je Voudrais Changer D’Chapeau
Rounder
4:17
Killed By a Coconut
Bob Gibson / Shel Silverstein
Makin’ a Mess: Bob Gibson Sings Shel Silverstein
Asylum Records
5:26
Dogsong 2
Be Good Tanyas / Samantha Parton
Chinatown
Nettwerk
5:08
The Cloone Reel / The Western Lasses (instrumentals)
(for the Monteverde Toad)
Dana Lyn and Kyle Sanna / Traditional
The Great Arc
danalynkylesanna.com
4:06
Camera
Annie Gallup / Annie Gallup
Backbone
1-800-Prime CD
5:09
Black Sheep Boy
Doug Geeting / Tim Hardin
Between Flights
Redbird’s Wing Studio
2:10
Horses
Be Good Tanyas / Samantha Parton
Chinatown
Nettwerk
3:59
Fancy Ladies
Bob Gibson / Shel Silverstein
Makin’ a Mess: Bob Gibson Sings Shel Silverstein
Asylum Records
3:00
Words
Annie Gallup / Annie Gallup
Backbone
1-800-Prime CD
4:11
