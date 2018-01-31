Who released the bulk of greenhouse gases into Alaska’s air?

According to the state’s Department of Environmental Conservation, between 1990 and 2015, the industrial sector contributed most of it. That includes the oil and gas industry.

Listen now

DEC commissioner Larry Hartig said in a press release Tuesday that the findings weren’t “unexpected.” Oil and gas development on the North Slope represents “the largest industrial complex” in the state.

In October, Gov. Bill Walker signed an administrative order to jump start a strategic climate change plan for Alaska.

So, even though the agency has released carbon emissions reports before, this latest one has the potential to shape climate policy.