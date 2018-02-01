Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

Trump ‘really didn’t care’ about ANWR. Then a friend called.

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media – Washington D.C.

President Trump says he didn’t care much about opening the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge to drilling – until a friend told him other presidents had tried to and failed.

It’s hurry up and wait for state gasline corporation’s federal permitting schedule

Rashah McChesney, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Juneau

Alaska’s gasline corporation has filed tens of thousands of pages of documents for their federal permit. Now it’s waiting for the commission to make a decision on if, and when, the state can get to work on its massive liquefied natural gas (LNG) export project.

State supplemental budget reaches $178 million, prompts Medicaid concern

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO – Juneau

Most of this cost — $92 million — is from Medicaid. Legislature is funding Medicaid at a lower level than state officials projected costs would run. On top of that, those projections were too low. Officials say more people enrolled in Medicaid due to the recession.

State says Seward police shooting of man in patrol car justified

Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

The state says a Seward police officer was justified in the fatal shooting of a man he had handcuffed and detained in his patrol car in early October. The man, Micah McComas, had wriggled into the driver’s seat of the police vehicle moments before the shooting.

APD partners with Army to help soldiers find post-military careers

Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

The Anchorage Police Department is partnering with the U.S. Army to help find jobs for soldiers after their military service.

New Iditarod reforms to roll out after this year’s race

Zachariah Hughes, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

The Iditarod sled-dog race is in trouble. That’s the finding from a confidential report looking into the financial sustainability and leadership of the race’s governing body. Iditarod officials are planning to implement a series of reforms later this year, but not until after the race wraps up in March.

After 24 hours, state withdraws legal help for Juneau against cruise industry

Jacob Resneck, KTOO – Juneau

The State of Alaska briefly appeared ready to help the City and Borough of Juneau defend itself in a federal lawsuit brought by the cruise ship industry.

Eagle River history teacher surprised with $25,000 award

Wesley Early, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

An Eagle High School social studies teacher was a 2017 recipient of the prestigious Milken Education Award.

‘Flutters From Side Street – Volume One’ showcases Anchorage coffeehouse musings

Lori Townsend, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

Side Street Espresso in downtown Anchorage has been a great place for a good espresso and a daily dose of social or political commentary for decades. Husband and wife Owners George Gee and Deborah Seaton have doled out coffee and baked treats for years. George is also an artist. He started drawing on a white board that featured daily drink specials to give customers something interesting to look at. Those drawings are inspired by his inner social and political contemplations and are now collected in a new book-Flutters From Side Street-Volume One.