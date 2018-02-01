APD partners with Army to help soldiers find post-military careers

The Anchorage Police Department is partnering with the U.S. Army to help find jobs for soldiers after their military service.

Police Chief Justin Doll signed an agreement with the Army’s recruitment division Wednesday formalizing the partnership. Doll himself was enlisted in the Marine Corps before becoming a police officer.

The Army program gives veterans a foot in the door to future employment by guaranteeing job interviews at organizations that’ve signed on, among other benefits.

It includes public agencies like APD and academic institutions, as well as corporations and other private companies.

According to a written statement, the police department’s recruiters expect to have access to a pool of “highly skilled, motivated and professional” job candidates.