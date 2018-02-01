Boeing receives defense contract to expand missile defense at Fort Greely

The Defense Department has awarded a $6.56 billion contract to the Boeing Company to oversee another expansion of the missile-defense base at Fort Greely.

According to Reuters, the Pentagon announced Wednesday that the contract will accelerate “delivery of a new missile field with 20 additional silos and two additional silos in a previously constructed missile field at Fort Greely.”

The contract runs through December 2023, Reuters said.

Boeing officials also said Wednesday the company had met its commitment to an earlier expansion that brought the total number of ground-based interceptor missiles based at Greely to 44 by the end of last year.