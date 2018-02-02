Alaska News Nightly: Friday, Feb. 2, 2018

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

Amid assault allegations, Rep. Zach Fansler resigns

Teresa Cotsirilos, KYUK – Bethel

District 38 Representative Zach Fansler has resigned.

Two lawsuits challenge NPR-A lease sale

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media – Washington D.C.

Environmental groups filed separate lawsuits Friday challenging the federal government’s December lease sale in the National Petroleum Reserve-Alaska.

While residents oppose Donlin’s waste plans, industry groups and Native corporations voice support

Anna Rose MAcArthur, KYUK – Bethel

The tone of a hearing in Anchorage on two draft permits for the proposed Donlin Gold mine was very different from those held in the region where the mine would be located.

Andeavor buys Kenai Liquefied Natural Gas Facility

Associated Press

Andeavor has acquired the Kenai Liquefied Natural Gas facility from ConocoPhillips.

In rural Alaska, looking inside the home to reduce energy costs

Elizabeth Jenkins, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Juneau

A batch of new energy assessors, who live in Southeast villages, are being trained to spot areas that could be more efficient.

Boeing receives defense contract to expand missile defense at Fort Greely

Tim Ellis, KUAC – Fairbanks

The Defense Department has awarded a $6.56 billion contract to the Boeing Company to oversee another expansion of the missile-defense base at Fort Greely.

Yukon Quest kicks off tomorrow

Zoe Rom, KUAC – Fairbanks

The 35th Yukon Quest International Sled Dog Race starts tomorrow morning in downtown Fairbanks. The annual pre-race banquet was held last night and the start order was determined for the 26 mushers running the thousand mile race to Whitehorse, Yukon.

AK: When homelessness is around the corner, even the helpers can become helpless

Anne Hillman, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

Each year thousands of Alaskans are on the brink of homelessness because of lost jobs, illnesses, or accidents. This month Alaska Public Media’s Solutions Desk is following the story of one of them — Dion Wynne.

49 Voices: Carolina Vidal of Anchorage

Victoria Petersen, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

This week we’re hearing from Carolina Vidal lives in Anchorage. Vidal is originally from Mexico and is the owner of The Piñata Shop in Anchorage.