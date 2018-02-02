Advances in our understanding of the how the brain and mind work are some of the most important and fascinating findings in science today. Dr. John Medina has been following the research and summarizing the findings in a series of books for lay audiences. In this program we discuss his most recent book Brain Rules for Aging Well: 10 Principles for Staying Vital, Happy, and Sharp. If you are looking for evidence based suggestions for keeping your brain healthy and functioning well you should tune in Monday February 5, at 2 PM.

Dr. John Medina is a developmental molecular biologist focused on the genes involved in human brain development and the genetics of psychiatric disorders. He has spent most of his professional life as a private research consultant, working primarily in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries on research related to mental health. Medina is an affiliate Professor of Bioengineering at the University Of Washington School Of Medicine. Medina was the founding director of the Talaris Research Institute, a Seattle-based research center originally focused on how infants encode and process information at the cognitive, cellular, and molecular levels.

Medina’s books include: Brain Rules (New York Times Bestseller), Brain Rules for Baby, Brain Rules for Aging Well, and What You Need to Know About Alzheimer’s.

