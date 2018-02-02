The Olympics, athletes and their moms

The winter Olympics are here, and Alaska is sending the most athletes ever. Half the nordic ski team is from Alaska, and six of those skiers are going with their siblings. We’ll talk with America’s top skiing siblings, Erik and Sadie Bjornsen, and their mom, Mary, and I’ll have Rosie Brennan and her mother, and Rose Mancari’s mother, too. It’s Olympians and their moms on the next Outdoor Explorer.
HOST: Charles Wohlforth
SEGMENTS:
- Segment 1: “Olympians- Bjornsens”. Sadie and Erik Bjornsen, US Olympic Team Members.
- Segment 2: “Olympians- moms”. Mary Bjornsen, mother of Erik and Sadie Bjornsen, and Angel Mancari, mother of Angel Mancari.
- Segment 3: “Olympians- Brennans”. Rosie Brennan and her mother Wiggy Brennan.
BROADCAST: Thursday, February 8, 2018. 2:00 pm – 3:00 p.m. AKT
REPEAT BROADCAST: Thursday, February 8, 2018. 8:00 – 9:00 p.m. AKT
